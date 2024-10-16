Kvemo Kartli media on the Central Election Commission of Georgia

The Central Election Commission does not conduct informational campaigns in ethnic minority languages and does not cooperate with local media, according to media outlets from the Kvemo Kartli region — Aktual.ge, 24News.ge, and Interpress.ge.

Local media companies speak of discrimination by the Central Election Commission and call for ensuring the dissemination of election-related news to local Azerbaijanis, as well as for cooperation with local media.

Media Statement

“With little time left before the elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has not been conducting informational campaigns in ethnic minority languages. This year, the electronic voting system will be used for the first time, but a significant portion of ethnic Azerbaijanis in the region are unaware of this, and no informational materials have been distributed in this regard. There is also no cooperation with local media organizations.

In recent years, local media organizations have played an important role in informing ethnic Azerbaijanis in Kvemo Kartli. Today, these media outlets provide daily information on events happening in the country to thousands of Azerbaijanis, contributing to the development of integration processes.”

“It is also worth noting that several reputable organizations and political parties cooperate with media organizations and use them to inform the local Azerbaijani-speaking population about the elections.

Election promotion and the implementation of an informational campaign, including the dissemination of information about electronic voting, is the responsibility of the CEC and is essential for every citizen of Georgia. However, at present, the CEC is not cooperating with local media organizations working in this area.

Our observations show that the CEC only cooperates with central media. We consider this discriminatory and call on the CEC to establish cooperation with local media organizations and ensure the dissemination of election news for local Azerbaijanis.”