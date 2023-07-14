fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

"Tbilisi to Become the Fourth Transit Hub for Russian Flights to Europe - Co-owner of Vnukovo Airport"

messenger vk-black email copy print


Tbilisi will become a transit hub for Russian flights to Europe

In Tbilisi, where flights from Moscow resumed in May 2023, a fourth transit hub is being established, following Istanbul, Yerevan, and Baku, ‘to enable Russians to fly to Europe,’ said Vitaly Vantsev, co-owner of Vnukovo Airport and Azimuth Airlines, in an interview with Russian media.

“Our partners at Georgian Airways are offering attractive transit options for Russian passengers, opening flights to Europe, such as Paris, Nice, and Rome, which are currently not directly accessible. As a result, Russians will have a fourth excellent transit hub in Tbilisi, following Istanbul, Yerevan, and Baku.

“Together with Georgian Airways, we are working on organizing transit in a way that is maximally comfortable for our passengers, ensuring minimal layover time of about an hour or an hour and a half.”

On July 6, the media outlet “Echo of the Caucasus” reported that the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviation) has granted permission for 284 weekly flights between Russia and Georgia. The document has been published on the agency’s website.

According to the Russian government agency TACC, Georgian Airways, the Georgian airline, began transit flights from Moscow through Tbilisi to the French city of Nice starting from July 5. Flights from Tbilisi to Nice will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays every week.

On July 1, Ukraine imposed a new package of sanctions, which included Georgian Airways alongside Russian and Belarusian companies. The sanctions against Georgian Airways are imposed for a period of 10 years, involving asset freezes and a complete ban on flights through Ukrainian airspace.

Direct air communication between Georgia and Russia was restored by the decision of Vladimir Putin on May 10.

Despite protests from the Georgian President, civil society, opposition, and Western partners, the Georgian government joined Putin’s initiative. On May 20, the main national carrier, Georgian Airways, made its first flight to Moscow. As a result, President Salome Zurabishvili declared a boycott of Georgian Airways.

Most read

1

Terrorist attack at an embassy in Azerbaijan prevented

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 10-14 July, 2023

3

A flood of this magnitude hasn't been witnessed in Abkhazia for 70 years

4

"Yerevan strengthens security ties with the US" - Secretary of the Security Council

5

“It’s time to sound the alarm”: NK Armenians start an indefinite nationwide movement

6

Azerbaijan accuses Red Cross of smuggling: Lachin road completely closed

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews