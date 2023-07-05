fbpx
From Moscow to Nice via Tbilisi - Georgian Airways opens transit flights for Russians.

According to the Russian state news agency TACC, Georgian Airways will be launching transit flights from Moscow to Nice via Tbilisi starting from July 5th.

Flights from Tbilisi to Nice will operate weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

TACC also reports that in addition to Nice, Georgian Airways will offer flights from Moscow to Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Thessaloniki, Tel Aviv, Milan, Berlin, and Larnaca.

On July 1st, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Georgian Airways for a period of 10 years. The sanctions include asset freezing, suspension of trade operations, suspension of flights and transit through Ukrainian airspace, suspension of economic and financial obligations, revocation of licenses and other permits.

Personal sanctions were also applied to the owner of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili, who was one of the active proponents of resuming direct air communication between Russia and Georgia. Since May 20th, Georgian Airways has been operating regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route.

