Direct flights from Grozny to Tbilisi

The Chechen government wants to launch direct flights from Grozny to Tbilisi. This was announced by the Minister of Transport and Communications of Chechnya, Ramzan Cherkhigov, at a meeting with the Director General of the Russian airline Azimut.

At the meeting, Cherkhigov named several priority areas, including Grozny-Tbilisi:

“We discussed a number of promising projects as part of the implementation of the instructions of the head of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Ramzan Kadyrov, to expand the geography of passenger flights both within the country and abroad. We have identified several destinations for air transportation of passengers, including flights to the cities of Sochi, Volgograd, Tbilisi and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).”

According to the minister, this would not only contribute to the comfort of the residents of Chechnya, but will also have a significant positive impact on the development of the tourism industry.

Azimuth Airlines already operates direct flights from Moscow to Tbilisi.

● Direct flights between Georgia and Russia have been restored by Vladimir Putin’s decision of May 10, 2023.

● Despite the protests of the President of Georgia, civil society, opposition and Western partners, the Georgian government joined Putin’s initiative. On May 20, Georgian Airways, the main national carrier, made its first flight to Moscow. President Salome Zurabishvili announced a boycott of Georgian Airways.

● On July 1, Ukraine adopted a new package of sanctions, which, along with Russian and Belarusian companies, also includes Georgian Airways. Sanctions against it were introduced for a period of 10 years. Among other things, this implies an asset freeze and a complete ban on flights through Ukrainian airspace.