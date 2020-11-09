Georgian opposition leaders refuse to leave parliament despite curfew

The main leaders of the Georgian opposition announced on November 9 that they would not leave the site of the protest in front of the parliament and would spend the whole night there, despite the fact that a curfew came into force at 22:00.

The curfew was allegedly introduced following a steep increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Georgia; from 22:00 to 05:00 residents of 7 cities across Georgia can only be on the street with a special permit.

The protest in front of the parliament in Tbilisi began on November 8. The opposition said that the authorities falsified the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on 31 October.

All seven opposition parties that won parliamentary seats have rejected them and are pushing for new parliamentary elections.

Almost all opposition parties take part in the protest.

Among the leaders who refuse to leave and intend to hold a permanent protest are Nika Melia, Khatia Dekanoidze, Elene Khoshtaria, Gigi Ugulava and others.

The leaders said that the thousands of people who take part in the protest do not have to remain for a permanent protest and can return to parliament the next day.

Closer to midnight, about a thousand people remained in front of the parliament.

‘Live Chains’ – new protests on November 14 and 21

Saturday November 14 has been announced as the date for a new big protest, and opposition supporters from the regions are expected to arrive in Tbilisi.

At the rally on November 9, another opposition plan was announced.

On November 21, the second round of elections for majoritarian candidates is to take place in several polling stations in Georgia.

The opposition is boycotting the second round, and has asked supporters to demonstrate this clearly.

At the suggestion of the Girchi party, opposition supporters can go out, join hands and stand in a human chain throughout the city, not letting employees into the polling stations.

Detentions at the rally

Several people, including three activists of the Shame movement, were detained by the police and taken to police stations.

These activists brought firewood to the parliament building to light a fire so that those who stay there overnight could warm up.

The head of the patrol police of Tbilisi, Vazha Siradze, claimed this could endanger the life and health of citizens.