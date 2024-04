The Tbilisi Open Air festival celebrates 15 years of freedom, diversity, and music

Tbilisi Open Air

Tbilisi Open Air 2024 will take place on June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at Lisi Wonderland near Lake Lisi. Four stages will be utilized, featuring over 60 artists.

Among them: M.I.A., MASEGO, AURORA, ARCHIVE, SHE WANTS REVENGE, ELLEN ALLIEN, SPEEDY J, KEN ISHII, ATMOS, LEBANON HANOVER, CIRCUS MIRCUS, MOKUMOKU, PSYCHONAUT 4, KILLAGES, REGAL, HIGH FADE…

Tbilisi Open Air is the largest music festival in the South Caucasus region and proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Since its inception in 2009, Tbilisi Open Air has stood for freedom, diversity, and tolerance. It blends various musical genres and brings together people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds in one space.

Over 15 years, the festival has hosted over a thousand artists and attracted several hundred thousand attendees.

In 2024, Tbilisi Open Air is joined by the Tbilisi nightclub KHIDI, which will be the main night venue along with Zion Garden.

Tickets:

Pass I: Three-day pass – 160 lari [approximately $60]; Day pass – 65 lari [approximately $25].

Pass II: Three-day pass – 190 lari [approximately $70]; Day pass – 80 lari [approximately $30].

Festival days: Three-day pass – 200 lari [approximately $75]; Day pass – 90 lari [approximately $35].

Tbilisi Open Air — Lineup:

MAIN STAGE

21 June, Friday

AURORA || ARCHIVE || MOKUMOKU || MECHANICAL RAINBOW || NEWCOMER 2024

22 June, Saturday

M.I.A. || CIRCUS MIRCUS || KILLAGES || AVARA || Bacho Jikidze & Estet Boys

23 June, Sunday

MASEGO || LA FEMME || SHE WANTS REVENGE || PSYCHONAUT 4 || LOUDSPEAKERS

KHIDI STAGE

21 June, Friday

SOFT CRASH (Pablo Bozzi & Phase Fatale) || ANCIENT METHODS b2b OTHR || SAPHILEAUM b2b FREQUENCY SHIFTER || VULKANSKI b2b NEUX

22 June, Saturday

SPEEDY J (Hybrid DJ/Live) || KEN ISHII || TAKAAKI ITOH || RYUJI TAKEUCHI || BOYD SCHIDT b2b LIZA RIVS

23 June, Sunday

ELLEN ALLIEN || REGAL || DAVID VUNK || PURITAN (Live) || SEVDA

ZION GARDEN

21 June, Friday

ATMOS || OBRI || SOYL & ANCIENT OM || ACIDWAVE

22 June, Saturday

/ PARVATI NIGHT /

ARJUNA || JAHBO || GAPPEQ || PARVATI JAM || OOGWAY

23 June, Sunday

DRIP DROP || TADAYAN || KATANA || DM3 || CHIKOVANI

SINGER STAGE

21 June, Friday

(DAY)

DINI VIRSALADZE QUARTET || DAVID DELGMA || NEWCOMER 2024

(NIGHT)

LEBANON HANOVER || LUKA TOPURIA QUARTET

22 June, Saturday

(DAY)

SEXY BICYCLE || RESO KIKNADZE QUARTET || TATIA || STUTTTER

(NIGHT)

AFTERNOON VERSION || NEWCOMERS 2024

23 June, Sunday

(DAY)

WILL KOLAK || MAIKERU || GUJA MARDINI QUARTET || Do Not Surrender

(NIGHT)

HIGH FADE || JAM SESSION GEORGIA BY SANDRO NIKOLADZE

