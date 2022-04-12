Taleh Kazimov appointed new Central Bank head replacing Elman Rustamov after 27 years in office

The new head of Central Bank in Azerbaijan has been appointed

Elman Rustamov was the only acting official in the country who was appointed to a high position under President Abulfaz Elchibey. After 27 years in the office, the chairman of the board of the Central Bank has finally changed in Azerbaijan. A younger specialist was appointed in his place – the chairman of the board of one of the commercial banks.

Upon the proposal of President Ilham Aliyev, today the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a decision on changes in the composition of the Board of the Central Bank of the country. Thus, Elman Rustamov, the chairman of the board of the main regulator of the financial market of Azerbaijan, lost his position.

The most overstayed official

Elman Rustamov

The 70-year-old economist Elman Rustamov was one of the longest-lived among high-ranking officials in Azerbaijan.

Between 1991-1992, Rustamov served as a senior adviser to the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan. The head of state at that time was the first president of the country, Ayaz Mutallibov.

In 1992, already under President Abulfaz Elchibey, he was appointed as the first deputy chairman of the board of the National Bank of Azerbaijan.

Three years later, in January 1995, during the presidency of Heydar Aliyev, Elman Rustamov became the chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Along with his main position, until recently, Rustamov also headed the country’s chess federation.

New Chairman of the Central Bank board

Taleh Kazimov

Taleh Kazimov, 38, has become the new chairman of the board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Kazimov successfully completed the Senior Executive Program at the London (2010) and Harvard (2012) Business Schools.

Kazimov previously served as. a leading specialist in the treasury department of Bank Standard and an auditor at Ernst and Young.

From July 1, 2015, he headed the commercial bank PASHA Bank.