Azerbaijan-Armenia-Georgia
Azerbaijan-Armenia-Georgia

Students from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia share Berlin apartment: new episodes of Dolma Diaries

Three new episodes of the unique cross-Caucasian comedy web series “Dolma Diaries” have been released.

You can watch all three videos below.

This series chronicles the lives of three young men—an Armenian, an Azerbaijani, and a Georgian—cohabiting in a rented flat nestled within the bustling streets of Berlin. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of their pursuit of education in Germany, supported by scholarships contingent upon the prerequisite of cohabitating with a perceived adversary.

A consortium of South Caucasian and German civil activists and media producers helm the series, with a mission to lampoon entrenched stereotypes.

Despite the ongoing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we aspire to peaceful coexistence and are confident that the stories of friendship and trust evolving among the characters of the Armenian and Azerbaijani series can serve as an example,” says the series producer, Oliver Meuser.

The first, pilot, episode was released with the support of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in the fall of 2022, and you can watch it here. It’s worth watching the pilot episode first, as it introduces you to the main characters and highlights the main plotlines.

Oliver Meuser also explains how the “Dolma Diaries” series came about there. “Why not ridicule thinking that allows war as a possible solution to problems?” – says Meuser.

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

The comedy web series “Dolma Diaries” is being produced with the support of the German ministry of foreign affairs.

Starring: Beka Buchukuri, Sos Petrosyan and Anar Rzayev

Also starring: Elina Vildanova, Nino Ananiashvili, Anahit Krishchyan, Parvin Guliyev and Marie Scharf

Written and directed by Oliver Müser
Co-authors: Ashot Danielyan, Magerram Zeynalov, Sergey Sargsyan, Georgi J, Anar Rzyaev and Giorgi Janelidze.

Cinematography by Joshua Behrens

Edited by Sebastian Lehde

