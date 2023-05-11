fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

State Department: Georgians prefer withdrawal of Russian troops to Russian aircraft overhead

messenger vk-black email copy print


State Department on the resumption of flights

In response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to restore direct flights to Georgia and lift the visa policy for Georgian citizens, the US State Department said that instead of all this, the Georgian people “would probably prefer that Putin withdraw Russian troops from 20 percent of the Russian-occupied territory of Georgia” .

In an interview with VOA, a State Department spokesman says now is not the time to get closer to Russia. If direct flights between Russia and Georgia are restored, he said, they will be concerned that companies at Georgian airports could face the risk of sanctions for servicing aircraft subject to export-import controls.

“All of Western society has distanced itself from this cruel regime — now is not the time to intensify interaction with Russia,” the State Department said.


On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa policy for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

The visa system between Russia and Georgia has been operating unilaterally since 2000, and direct flights have been discontinued since July 2019.

State Department on the resumption of flights

Most read

1

The Battle for Bakhmut: Why Russia can't capture it, and why it's important

2

The main topics of the day in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, 1-5 May, 2023

3

The opening of the Nemesis Monument in Yerevan

4

“I could have found a thousand reasons not to come” – Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in Ankara

5

An Armenian-Azerbaijani life of wandering

6

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan disagree in Washington, but US Secretary of State optimistic

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews