State Department: 'US reviewing what steps Georgia could take to deepen ties'

State Department on Georgia–US relations

The US State Department says it is reviewing “concrete steps” the Georgian government could take to demonstrate a “serious position” on developing relations between Washington and Tbilisi. The statement came after a visit to the United States by a parliamentary delegation from the Georgian Dream party.

In response to a question from the Georgian TV channel Formula, the State Department said the United States has been the “partner of choice” for Georgia and the Georgian people for 33 years and continues to strongly support the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Washington said it wants to maintain constructive relations with Georgia but stressed that the development of bilateral ties also requires concrete steps from the Georgian government.

The State Department added that processes unfolding in the South Caucasus could have broader regional significance. It pointed to a peace agreement which, it said, was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

According to Washington, the agreement opens “transformational opportunities” for the entire region, and Georgia could both contribute to this process and benefit from the stability and economic opportunities such a deal could bring.

The State Department also said the United States will continue to engage with the Georgian government on issues affecting bilateral relations and the country’s domestic political situation.

A parliamentary delegation from the Georgian Dream party visited the United States on 4–5 March. According to the state-run TV channel Imedi, members of the delegation — Nikoloz Samkharadze, Mariam Lashkhi and Lika Shartava — took part in the “Alliance of Sovereign Nations” event in Washington organised by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Luna is known for opposing continued military aid to Ukraine and for supporting the development of “peaceful and trade relations” between Russia and the United States. She has repeatedly voted against aid packages for Ukraine and, in October 2025, met a representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikoloz Samkharadze (centre) at the congress

As part of the visit, on 4 March the chair of the Georgian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Nikoloz Samkharadze, met Andrew Baker, deputy secretary of the US National Security Council.

According to Samkharadze, the Georgian delegation asked members of Congress to carefully review legislative initiatives with what he described as an “anti-Georgian character” introduced by “individual congressmen”.

