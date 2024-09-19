South Ossetia's Prosecutor General assaults former prosecutor over telegram post

South Ossetia’s Prosecutor General assaults colleague

Prosecutor General of South Ossetia, Grigory Sobaev, reportedly assaulted his former colleague, ex-prosecutor of Tskhinvali, Alan Kulumbegov. The alleged reason for the attack, which took place on September 7, was a post published a few days earlier in an opposition Telegram channel.

The author of the opposition Telegram channel accused Prosecutor General Grigory Sobaev of “ruining the prosecutor’s office” and allegedly selling up to 800 liters of reserve fuel and lubricants illegally each month.

The post also mentioned that one of Sobaev’s deputies lacks a higher education, while another is said to “perform stripteases at public venues during drunken gatherings.”

According to sources, a close subordinate of Prosecutor General Grigory Sobaev informed him that Alan Kulumbegov was allegedly the one who leaked compromising information to the opposition Telegram channel. In response, Sobaev sought revenge.

Eyewitnesses reported that on September 7, Sobaev called Kulumbegov, asking for a meeting. However, he was already waiting for him outside his home. When Kulumbegov appeared, Sobaev knocked him down, struck him several times, and forced his way into the yard along with him.

Neighbors and numerous guests attending a wedding on the street witnessed the incident.

Sobaev then subjected Kulumbegov to an “interrogation,” demanding answers about the leaked information, searched him, and checked his phone. However, no evidence of Kulumbegov’s involvement was found, and he denied all accusations. The confrontation ended there.

Alan Kulumbegov, the former prosecutor who was assaulted, decided not to file a complaint, believing it would be both futile and unsafe.

JAMnews discovered that the incident was reported to the head of the presidential administration, the president’s aide, and the speaker of parliament. However, none of them took any action.

Grigory Sobaev was appointed as Prosecutor General of South Ossetia by president Alan Gagloev, who, upon taking office, had promised to restore order and fight crime.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.