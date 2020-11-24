ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan begins construction of new highway to Shusha in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has begun the construction of a new highway that will led to Shusha.

According to the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan, the new Fizuli-Shusha highway originates from the section of the M6 ​​Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan-Armenian border, passing through the village of Akhmedbeyli, Fizuli region. The road passes through the liberated Fizuli, Khojavend and Khojali regions.

The road will cover more than 20 settlements in the regions, including the cities of Fizuli and Shusha.

Shusha was taken by Azerbaijani forces on November 7-8, after which the Karabakh truce between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia followed on November 10.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have strong connections to the city, which is commonly referred to as a ‘fortress city’, and even occasionally as the ‘Jerusalem of Karabakh.’

