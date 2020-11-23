Russian humanitarian cargo delivered to Karabakh for first time through Azerbaijan

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh through the territory of Azerbaijan for the first time.

The convoy with humanitarian aid was met by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan at the Samur border checkpoint on the border with Russia and escorted to the destination.

It is planned that half of the humanitarian aid in the form of construction materials will be delivered to Shusha, and the other half to Khankendi (Stepanakert).

This is the first case of delivery of Russian goods to Karabakh through the territory of Azerbaijan. Since the beginning of Russia’s peacekeeping activities in the conflict zone, these activities have been carried out through the territory of Armenia.