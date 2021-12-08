Separated by the dividing line: My father will never leave Abkhazia. Video blog

Separated by the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

30-year-old Malvina Kotua from the village of Saberio in the Gali region of Abkhazia was only 13 years old when she moved to Zugdidi to stay with her relatives. Her parents remained on the other side of the Inguri River – in Abkhazia.

“My father loves his village and Abkhazia, I cannot imagine him without Abkhazia. It will be like losing arms and legs for him. He will never leave”, says Malvina, who misses her parents every day.

In this video, Malvina tells what it’s like to have your parents live on the other side of the dividing line.