For Spheres of Influence Uncovered, JAMnews and our media partner, the German organization N-ost, are looking for interesting stories for cross-border media projects.

The topic should be about economic issues that are important both domestically and have global implications.

The articles that we will produce as part of this project should focus on economic issues. For example, the economic influence of China, Russia or the European Union in Georgia.

Please send submissions here. Submissions will be accepted until January 28, 2024.

We are waiting for ideas for stories that will affect economic ties and relations between Georgia and any other country. We want to make complex cross-border economic issues accessible to a wide audience.

Articles will be produced based on the selected stories.

Spheres of Influence Uncovered is an international media project that aims to stimulate and expand public debate on economic and geopolitical issues in the participating countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. To this end, we support financially and professionally the work of journalists interested in writing on topical issues.

If you have a topic on foreign investment or other high-impact economic cooperation – for example, Russian investment and its impact on the labor market, or competition between the EU and China for critical minerals – please contact us.

There will be compensation up to 800 euros per author, depending on the complexity of the topic and its disclosure. All this is determined individually, before starting work on the topic. The highest compensation is for research authors; payment for analytical articles is more modest.

Spheres of Influence Uncovered is a journalistic project. We promote news and fact-based articles that make complex economic issues accessible to a wide audience.

We are particularly interested in stories that have international potential – that is, journalists from two or more countries need to collaborate. We can help you connect with colleagues in other countries. We especially welcome ideas that involve mutual cooperation between journalists from our project countries.

We are also interested in multimedia stories (please email us a video story idea) as well as fact-based stories.

Communication is mainly in English but please feel free to write to us even if you speak only one of the languages of the project countries (Georgian, Serbian, Russian, Uzbek, etc.).

Our partners in this project are Anhor in Central Asia, Balkan Insight in the Balkans and JAMnews in Georgia and the Caucasus. Your work will be published on these media platforms, although we also welcome you to publish your work in your own media.

In the fall of 2024, Spheres of Influence Uncovered will hold an event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the most active participants of this project will be invited. You may be among them.

Send your proposal at this link.

Again, the proposal submission deadline is January 28, 2024.