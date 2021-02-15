Schools, restaurants with outdoor seating open in Tbilisi

Several Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on February 15 in Georgia, with schools opening, and children returning to the classroom learning rather than online.



In addition, since February 15, restaurants have been reopened throughout Georgia, but only that can provide outdoor seating.

On weekends, the previous restrictions will apply – public transport, restaurants (including open ones), schools and shops will not work.

The curfew also remains in place – people are not allowed to be outdoors by car or on foot from 9:00 pm to 05:00 am.

A strict rule of wearing masks in public places, including on the street, also remains a requirement. Control over this will increase, and fines for violations will increase, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. In particular, the penalty for repeated violation of the mask requirements will be doubled.



In other large cities of Georgia – Batumi, Telavi, Zugdidi and Poti, the work of urban transport, schools, shops and clothing fairs resumed on February 1.

Since February 8, the movement of municipal transport has been restored throughout Georgia. On weekends all over the country everything closes and stops.

Fitness centers and swimming pools are still closed throughout the country, winter resorts are closed, weddings and any events with a mass gathering of people are prohibited.

46,300 employees were tested in schools, only 0.5 percent were confirmed to have coronavirus.

“If a teacher is diagnosed with coronavirus, his subject is temporarily transferred to remote format. Also, if a teacher is at risk, she or he has the right to request permission to teach their subject in a distance format,” the Ministry of Education said.