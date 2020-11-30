ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani schools to continue studies online until at least end of the year

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijani schoolchildren and students will continue distance studies until at least the end of 2020.

Starting tomorrow, schools and universities were supposed to resume studies in their usual form, but on the last day the government made a new decision.

Other quarantine regulations have also been extended throughout Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic until December 28. Until this date, the Baku subway will not work, all public transport will be suspended on weekends, and all shops will be closed except for grocery and pharmacies on weekends.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Azerbaijan, 121,176 people have been infected with coronavirus. 1,392 people have died, 74,902 people have recovered, 44,882 infected with COVID-19 are continuing treatment.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews