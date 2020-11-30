Azerbaijani schools to continue studies online until at least end of the year

Azerbaijani schoolchildren and students will continue distance studies until at least the end of 2020.

Starting tomorrow, schools and universities were supposed to resume studies in their usual form, but on the last day the government made a new decision.

Other quarantine regulations have also been extended throughout Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic until December 28. Until this date, the Baku subway will not work, all public transport will be suspended on weekends, and all shops will be closed except for grocery and pharmacies on weekends.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Azerbaijan, 121,176 people have been infected with coronavirus. 1,392 people have died, 74,902 people have recovered, 44,882 infected with COVID-19 are continuing treatment.