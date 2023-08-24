Sarkozy's: compromise with the Kremlin, and how he personally stopped Russian tanks 25 km from Tbilisi

Sarkozy on Russia, Ukraine and Georgia

Original at the “Novaya Gazeta-Europe”

In a recent sensational interview with Le Figaro Magazine, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged to seek compromise and continue negotiations with Vladimir Putin, and warned Europe against accepting Ukraine into the EU and NATO.

Why these statements by Sarkozy were made now and how the former French president resembles other pro-Russian European leaders in his positions towards Moscow.

Since his election defeat in 2012, one of the best-known French presidents in Russia, Nicolas Sarkozy, has already published five volumes of his memoirs and reflections, and a sixth, entitled Le temps des combats, or “The Time of Battles,” has just been published. On the occasion of the new book, Sarkozy gave a big interview to Le Figaro Magazine, in which he spoke not so much about the time of his presidency, but about the events of today.

About the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008

In the interview, Sarkozy credits himself with literally personally “stopping Russian tanks 25 kilometres from Tbilisi” during the five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008.

Sarkozy and the August war On 12 August 2008, Georgia and Russia, mediated by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, concluded a six-point ceasefire agreement (the Medvedev-Sarkozy plan). No resort to the use of force. A definitive cessation of all hostilities. Free access to humanitarian aid. The armed forces of Georgia return to their places of permanent deployment. The armed forces of the Russian Federation shall be withdrawn to the line prior to the beginning of hostilities. Establishment of international guarantees to ensure stability and security in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Then Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili refused to sign the sixth point of the plan. The implementation of the Medvedev-Sarkozy plan is interpreted differently by Russia and Georgia. Georgia and Western countries insist on the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Georgia’s internationally recognised territory. Russia claims to have honoured the agreement by withdrawing troops from Georgian towns in the Shida Kartli and Samegrelo regions by 22 August. However, neither the upper part of Abkhazia’s Kodori Gorge nor the Akhalgori district were controlled by the Abkhaz and South Ossetian sides before the war. But the main contradiction of the Medvedev-Sarkozy plan is the recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia by the Russian Federation on 26 August. In September 2008 Georgia broke off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. Apart from Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria recognised the independence of the republics.



In an interview, Sarkozy says that “he had deep disagreements with Vladimir Putin” when he became President of the Council of the European Union in 2008: “He launched an invasion of Georgia, I convinced him to withdraw the tanks that were 25 kilometres from Tbilisi”.

This achievement, Sarkozy said, was possible because “Angela Merkel and I knew Putin’s red lines well.” That knowledge, he said, later led France and Germany to deny Ukraine and Georgia membership in NATO, despite strong pressure from the United States.

“We didn’t want Putin to sink into the anti-Western paranoia that has long been a temptation for the Russian leadership. The ‘siege of the Kremlin’ complex is an old story. Putin was wrong. What he did was serious and led to failure. But having said that, we need to move on and find a way out. Russia is Europe’s neighbour and will remain so,” is a short paraphrase of Sarkozy’s words.

On his support for Ukraine and its prospects for joining NATO and the EU

Excerpts from this interview, in which Sarkozy comments on recent developments in Russia and Ukraine, contrary to the mainstream in Western countries, have been widely circulated in the media.

Although the former president recognises the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as illegal, in the interview he at the same time chose to remind that “this territory was Russian until 1954”, Kiev’s chances of regaining it are illusory, and the fate of “disputed territories” should be decided in referendums under international control.

Sarkozy also warns Europe against accepting Ukraine into the EU and NATO, believing that it should remain “a link between the West and the East.”

“What does it mean to support Ukraine ‘to the very end’? Is it about the return of Donbass? About also taking back Crimea? Or reaching all the way to Moscow? The annexation of Crimea in 2014 was a clear violation of international law.

But when we are talking about a territory that was Russian until 1954, and where the majority of the population has always felt Russian, I think a return to the past is illusory. Although I believe that an uncontested referendum, organised under strict control of the international community, is necessary to approve the current state of affairs.”

Negotiations with Putin

Sarkozy, citing his experience of relations with Vladimir Putin, believes that talks with the Kremlin should continue.

“I am told that this is no longer the man I knew, but I am not convinced,” Sarkozy commented, while rebuking Macron for abandoning attempts at dialogue with Putin.

▇ Throughout the interview, one gets the feeling that Sarkozy prefers to avoid mentioning who exactly started the war in Ukraine, and also ignores in his picture of the world the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian army against civilians in Ukraine.

Not only Macron, but the entire EU has been criticised by the former French president. Sarkozy believes that in the search for a way out of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict “European interests do not coincide with American interests”.

“Russian agent of influence” – how the interview was reacted to in France

Reaction to Sarkozy’s speech was critical in France. The sharpest was a deputy from the party “Europe. Ecology. Greens” (EELV) Julien Bayou, calling the words of the former president “shocking”, which he “should not have said”.

According to Bayou, Sarkozy should henceforth be regarded as a “Russian agent of influence”, including because of the former president’s dubious ties to the Russian insurance company RESO-Garantia.

The French financial prosecutor’s office began investigating the case in 2021, suspecting that Sarkozy, under the cover of an alleged consulting contract worth three million euros, was engaged in so-called “influence peddling” and lobbied in France for the interests of Russian oligarchs.

Some French media consider other episodes of Sarkozy’s political career during his presidency dubious as well.

Is Sarkozy hoping for the Kremlin’s support?

We should remind you that several cases have been brought against Sarkozy. One of them is the so-called “Bismuth case”. Sarkozy was accused of trying to influence the judge, and has already reached a guilty verdict not only in the first, but also in the appeal instance. The one-year prison sentence and two years of probation that Sarkozy was awarded is being converted, according to French law enforcement practice, into a more lenient regime that allows him to live at home but wear an electronic bracelet and observe other restrictions.

Two other cases against the former president are pending. Firstly, the story of fake invoices in the financing of the 2012 election campaign and secondly, the so-called “Libyan money” allegedly given to Sarkozy by dictator Muammar Gaddafi on account of their special relationship.

The existence of such a large list of law enforcement claims puts Sarkozy alongside his former colleagues – German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and previous American President Donald Trump. All three are frequently accused of their “special relationship” with Russia.

Sarkozy’s latest conviction and forced wearing of an electronic bracelet was extremely painful. It cannot be ruled out that the outcome of the next, more serious, trials may result in imprisonment.

Against this background, Sarkozy’s pro-Russian rhetoric in his latest interview looks even more risky. The former French president is playing with fire, irritating much of the French press, the political establishment, and French voters.

However, it is probably Sarkozy’s undying tendency to adventurism in politics that pushed him to take a position on the war in Ukraine that is not the most popular in the West today and thus seek support from the Kremlin. It is possible that in the most extreme case Sarkozy really hopes to receive some kind of help from Moscow, if not in money, then at least in temporary shelter.