'Many amendments to Georgia's legislation are just bluff to scare us' – lawyer's opinion

Georgia’s new repressive laws

Commenting on the repressive legislative changes introduced by Georgia’s ruling party, lawyer Saba Brachveli suggests that while some will indeed worsen the situation in the country, many are merely a smokescreen designed to intimidate the public.

He also notes that certain violations previously practiced by the police have now been legalized. For instance, searching individuals without witnesses was officially prohibited, yet officers routinely ignored this rule.

Lawyer Saba Brachveli highlights that the period for administrative detention has been quadrupled to 60 days—twice as long as in Russia and Belarus. However, increasing detention periods does not expand the number of places in pre-trial detention facilities.

“They might be able to detain a few people for 60 days, but no more. At this stage, the Interior Ministry lacks the capacity to enforce long-term administrative detention,” he argues.

He also notes that while fines can be increased, the number of judges authorized to issue them remains limited:

“The judicial system is so overloaded that last week, several judges had to postpone all hearings. Every new appeal extends an existing case. So when you challenge a decision, you’re actually helping another citizen by delaying their hearing indefinitely.”

Among the previously practiced but now legalized violations, Brachveli points to a new amendment criminalizing insults against political figures or police officers. In practice, protesters were already being detained for such actions, but now they will be charged under a different legal provision.

“These changes are clearly draconian and incompatible with the rule of law. But haven’t we been living like this already? Until now, these violations were simply ignored, and no one questioned them—now they’ve been made officially legal,” he tells the public.

Brachveli believes the government is bluffing because a critical moment is approaching—the new U.S. administration is moving closer to imposing serious sanctions on the ruling Georgian Dream party.

“That’s why Georgian Dream is doing everything it can to prevent us from reaching the moment when the fog lifts. Their attempts to intimidate, suppress, and stop us include police raids, unlawful and aggressive searches, car chases, verbal threats… and a set of repressive laws.”

Of course, no one can predict what decision the Trump administration will make, but according to Brachveli, “There’s still a chance—it’s too early to be afraid and give up.”

On 6 February, the one-party parliament of “Georgian Dream” fast-tracked repressive amendments to the Administrative and Criminal Codes.

Under these amendments, verbal insults against state political officials or public servants in connection with their duties are now classified as administrative offences, carrying severe penalties.

Similarly, while public incitement to violence was previously punishable only by fines and community service, it now carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

Read more about the amendments to Georgian legislation here.