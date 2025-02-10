Georgia’s public mood three months after elections – ISSA study

ISSA study on Georgia

“The survey on the public’s attitude towards ongoing processes in Georgia” is the name of the sociological study conducted by the Institute of Social Studies and Analysis (ISA) with financial support from the Civil Society Fund and the UN Association of Georgia.

The survey interviewed 2,000 adult respondents in Tbilisi and other cities, as well as in rural areas, using face-to-face interviews. The survey was conducted from January 18 to 30, 2025.

Key findings

● The majority of respondents acknowledge the presence of a political crisis in the country. They disapprove of the current processes and place the main responsibility for them on the “Georgian Dream” and its founder and leader, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

● The author of the study, sociologist Yago Kachkachishvili, stated that he conducted a similar survey before the parliamentary elections in October 2024. Compared to that period, the political influence of the “Georgian Dream” has decreased by 8-10 percent, according to the sociologist.

● The influence of the “Georgian Dream” remains effective for about a quarter of all respondents, possibly up to 31-32%. This portion of the population is aware of the country’s acute social problems but experiences a fear of involvement in a war with Russia, fueled by propaganda. They are also influenced by the “Georgian Dream’s” messages about the supposed harmful impact of the “party of global war” and the “deep state” on Georgia.

● Despite these concerns, the overwhelming majority of respondents stated that they want integration with the West and do not support the government’s anti-Western orientation.

● A significant portion of respondents supports Georgia’s integration into NATO. However, more than 30% of them would prefer the country to maintain neutrality.

● “Some respondents who are strongly opposed to the authorities still do not consider the Georgian Dream to be illegal or illegitimate, as they view it as a force with real power, which it demonstrates almost every day. However, these respondents also express high loyalty to the ongoing pro-European protests,” notes the author of the study.

● More than 80% of respondents are strongly against Georgia joining any union led by Russia.

● About 14% view such a decision as positive for the country.

Who supports government and opposition?

In the opposition group, compared to others, the highest share is among young people (18–29 years old), Tbilisi residents, and those employed in the private sector.

Among Georgian Dream supporters, on the contrary, there is a higher proportion of older people (55+), rural residents, as well as public sector employees, pensioners, and people with disabilities.

In the undecided group, the share of unemployed individuals is relatively high.

Who assesses situation in country?

When asked the traditional question in such surveys about whether Georgia is moving in the right direction, the overwhelming majority (61.7%) responded that, in their opinion, the country is heading in the wrong direction. More than a third of them are firm in their negative assessment and believe that the country is moving in a “completely wrong direction.”

Up to 35% of the population holds a more positive outlook, but only 12.2% express a clearly optimistic view.

It was also revealed that, despite the government’s constant claims to the contrary, an absolute majority of the population, 82.1%, recognize that a political crisis is unfolding in the country. Even supporters of Georgian Dream acknowledge this. Only 12.3% of respondents stated that they do not see a crisis.

The main indicators of the political crisis for respondents are three key factors: a one-party parliament, mass protests demanding new elections, physical violence, and illegal arrests of protesters.

The overwhelming majority, 78%, believe that the main responsibility for the crisis lies with Georgian Dream. 23.6% place the blame personally on Bidzina Ivanishvili. This is followed by the opposition’s United National Movement (16%) and other opposition political parties (16.5%).

Main issues

The main problems in the country, according to respondents, are:

High prices – 46.5%

– 46.5% Unemployment – 42.1%

– 42.1% Population outflow – 21%

– 21% Drugs – 18%

– 18% Poverty – 16.4%

– 16.4% Unfair elections – 15.5%

– 15.5% Crime and insecurity – 15.4%

– 15.4% Threat of being drawn into war with Russia – 8.3%.

Russian-occupied territories were mentioned as a problem by 3.7% of respondents.

Georgia’s EU accession halt

A clear majority (67.1%) find Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement on suspending Georgia’s EU accession process unacceptable. Notably, this includes 26% of Georgian Dream supporters.

More than half of respondents (up to 55%) believe that Georgian Dream’s foreign policy aligns with the interests of Russia and Russia-friendly countries such as China, Iran, and others.

Georgian Dream’s foreign policy

30.1% believe that Georgian Dream pursues a balanced foreign policy and does not serve the interests of any single country.

Only 7% are convinced that the party is on a path toward integration with the West (Europe, the U.S.) and Western structures (EU, NATO).

Attitude toward protests

A majority (up to 60%), including up to 14% of Georgian Dream supporters, are sympathetic to the protests;

45% actively support the protests;

About 31% oppose them;

Nearly a quarter (23.7%) are strongly against the protests.

Who should Georgia align with?

EU membership is supported by an overwhelming majority—86.3%.

NATO membership is backed by 74.2%.80% oppose Georgia’s integration into the OSCE, while up to 14% support it.

More than half (up to 53%) believe Georgia should remain neutral and not join any political or military international structures.38.4% oppose neutrality.

Opinion on 26 October parliamentary elections

43% believe the October 26 election was unfair, while 33.1% consider it fair.

Another 16.1% think the election was equally fair and unfair (50/50).

A key detail: nearly a quarter of opposition-leaning respondents (up to 23%) do not believe the election was unfair.

Another important point: more than half of respondents (51.3%) said they voted for the opposition, while about a third (32%) supported Georgian Dream.

A significant share (around 17%) did not answer this question. However, based on other responses, researchers estimated that these votes were distributed as follows: opposition – 7.6%, Georgian Dream supporters – 4.5%, undecided – 4.5%.

Only 39.2% of respondents consider Georgian Dream’s rule legitimate and lawful. Meanwhile, 48% view the party as illegitimate, and 13% either have no clear opinion or refused to answer.

Portesters' demands

The majority of respondents (62%) support the demand for new elections.

Around a third (34.2%) oppose holding new elections, while about a quarter (23.8%) are strongly against it.

Support for the protesters’ second demand is significantly higher: a clear majority—76.3%—back the release of political prisoners. Only about one-fifth (18.3%) oppose their release.

Threat of war

55% do not share the view that Georgia’s risk of being drawn into a war with Russia would increase if Georgian Dream lost power.

Such a war is a concern for 35.5% of respondents, but only 15.3% see this threat as entirely realistic.

Who's legitimate president of Georgia?

Respondents are nearly evenly split on who they consider the legitimate president of Georgia.

Salome Zourabichvili holds a slight advantage, with 40.1% recognizing her legitimacy, while about 38% consider Mikheil Kavelashvili the rightful president.

Attitude toward sanctions

The survey shows that an overwhelming majority of the population is aware of Western sanctions and exhibits a high level of interest in the topic.

A vast majority—86.5%—have heard about the U.S. State Department’s sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, with more than half (up to 52%) considering them justified, while a third (33.8%) view them as unfair.

A similar share (up to 52%) also believe sanctions against senior Interior Ministry officials are justified.

Every second respondent (47%) supports the suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian Dream officials holding diplomatic passports and believes it should continue.