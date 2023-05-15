European Court of Human Rights decision o Saakashvili case not final - attorney

ECHR decision on the Saakashvili case

According to attorney Shota Tutberidze, the European Court of Human Rights has not yet made a final decision on the case of Mikhail Saakashvili. The current answer regarding the transfer of Saakashvili to Poland for treatment is only a temporary measure.

“This is not the final decision of the ECHR in the case of Saakashvili, where the court considers this case in connection with the violation of Saakashvili’s basic rights in essence. This was a procedural decision, that is. … That is, the defense at the beginning of the process tried and used everything, even the smallest and theoretical levers, which were provided by the European Convention on Human Rights and the rules of court work.

The temporary measure was one of those mechanisms, and on this procedural issue, the European Court did not instruct the Georgian government to immediately transfer Saakashvili to Warsaw, at least until the review of the complaint is complete… Only this procedural part, about which we received an answer today. However, we repeatedly said that the main thing in this issue is to consider the complaint on its merits, that is, the European Court will discuss this issue and consider this complaint on its merits, and, of course, a final decision will be made,” Shota Tutberidze said.

Saakashvili himself wrote on social networks in response to the decision that “the fight for life, for Georgia, for Ukraine continues”.

“I want all my supporters and all sane people to understand that they have been questioning me for almost two years on absolutely fabricated charges, I am completely innocent.

My only crime is that I created a state under Russia’s nose and decisively turned it towards the European Union and NATO. Now everything is in great danger, and that’s why I’m in prison by order of Putin.

Georgians of the whole world and first of all in Georgia, loudly declare this injustice!

I fought all my conscious life for the freedom of Georgia, I want Georgia to speak out even louder for my freedom and for all the unjustly imprisoned.

Foreign countries will not do our work for us, the West and the free world will help us only if they see our further unceasing struggle.”

On May 12, the Minister of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze, announced that the European Court of Human Rights refused to transfer Mikhail Saakashvili to Poland for treatment.

According to the minister, this indicates that “all actions of the state were correct and met the highest standards of human rights”.

The minister added that if there is a recommendation from doctors about the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to a penitentiary institution, the authorities will transfer him.

The application for the application of an emergency measure in the case of the third president of Georgia was sent to the European Court of Justice a month ago, on April 11. Before that, on April 2, the consilium created by the People’s Defender visited Mikhail Saakashvili in the clinic “Vivamed” and published an alarming conclusion.