"I was poisoned while being brought to the prison hospital." Interview with ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili

Saakashvili interview with Ukrayinska Pravda

The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, gave an interview to the Ukrainian publication Ukrainska Pravda. Saakashvili answered questions in writing, by hand.

When asked where he would be now if he were free, Saakashvili replied:

“First, I would be close to President Zelensky, whom I consider the most prominent statesman after Churchill. Compared to him, Reagan and Thatcher smoke nervously on the sidelines. I would also travel around the world, using my many connections to mobilize support for Ukraine.

Second, I would go to the front line, help both Ukrainian and Georgian fighters. Recently, Georgian fighters made a collective appeal congratulating me on my birthday, although I do not forget for a second the fact that 35 of them have already laid down their lives in the war, including seven on the Bakhmut front. And many of my Ukrainian friends have died or were injured.

One of the most decent and honest people I know, my assistant Vladimir Gavrysh, died near Kherson. My only personal guard and friend, Misha Baturin, was seriously wounded near Bakhmut. Ukraine and all of us pay this price.

I myself feel 100% Ukrainian and have never been so proud of it.

[…] The war will end in the complete defeat and collapse of Russia. And the specific parameters of the victory were formulated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If I survive and am victorious (I believe, in a few months), I want to return to Odessa, enjoy the view of the sea and host my friends,” Mikhail Saakashvili said.



As for the question of the poisoning, who could benefit from it, how it happened and when, Saakashvili replied: “The poisoning happened during a forced transfer to the “prison hospital”, where I suddenly became very ill, and, as the resuscitator later said, it was a miracle that I didn’t die, although it left very severe symptoms.”

On December 29, American toxicologist David Smith, who had conducted a toxicological examination based on the study of the ex-president’s hair and nails, was invited to a hearing in the Saakashvili case as a witness.

Smith said that heavy metal poisoning began in March while Saakashvili was still in prison before the ex-president was transferred to the Vivamed clinic.

Smith said that he had read Saakashvili’s medical record and the results of laboratory tests, altogether a 170-page report.

“These metals affected various organs. I assume that the dose of poisonous substances was so great that even after these five months the concentration of them was above the norm. In other words, he had a toxic reaction,” Smith said.