Global rally in support of Saakashvili at Georgian embassies announced

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Alexei Arestovich and human rights activist and blogger Mark Feygin are urging people around the world to hold a rally in support of Mikhail Saakashvili on January 4 between 12:00 and 14:00 local time at Georgian embassies in various countries of the world.

Saakashvili needs to be transferred from a Georgian clinic to one elsewhere and provided with appropriate treatment, Feigin said on his daily podcast with Alexei Arestovich.

“We saw the appeal of President Zelenskyy to the government of Georgia, but there was no reaction. We counted on the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabishvili, but there has been no reaction from her either. Arestovich and I we are announcing the World Day in Support of Mikheil Saakashvili under the slogan Save Misha,” Feigin said.

“We are talking about a man’s salvation and the observance of one of the most important rights – the right to a fair trial. Let’s imagine that this court is honest. But a court, when a person dies in custody and there is suspicion of poisoning, definitely cannot be considered fair,” Arestovich said.

On December 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Georgian government to transfer Saakashvili for medical treatment abroad. Moldovan President Maia Sandu joined his call.

In response, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze noted that Zelenskyy’s statement did not matter, and Sandu “should take a closer look at the sixth president of Moldova [meaning the fifth president of Moldova, Igor Dodon], who is still in prison.”

A few days ago, Saakashvili sent a letter to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, saying that, according to a report by American toxicologists, he was poisoned in prison with a mixture of toxic substances that he believes were supposed to kill him. “I did not die, but I still have all the symptoms, and without treatment it will lead to death,” Saakashvili writes. In response to this letter, Dmitry Gordon released a video message demanding that Saakashvili be transferred abroad for treatment.

On December 24, Saakashvili also wrote a letter to Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin, in which he claims that Putin wants him dead. Feigin posted letter, written in Russian, on Twitter.

