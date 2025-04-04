Georgian ombudsman: 'Child poverty in country increased by 6%'

Child poverty in Georgia rises by 6%

According to the report by Georgia’s Public Defender, in 2024 the number of children registered in the “Unified Database of Socially Vulnerable Families” increased by 6.51% compared to the previous year. The ombudsman’s statement notes that poverty remains one of the country’s most pressing issues.

The report also highlights that a significant number of potential child rights violations investigated in 2024 were linked to poverty and the difficult socio-economic conditions of families with children.

“Notably, the number of children under 18 registered in the ‘Unified Database of Socially Vulnerable Families’ stands at 369,924, of whom 270,712 receive benefits.

In addition, 4,161 families were included in the state sub-programme for assisting families with children in crisis situations. The cases examined show that beyond centralised programmes, most families also participate in various initiatives at the municipal level.

Despite state assistance, the Ombudsman’s assessment once again confirms that the current targeted national and local social protection programmes do not fully meet the needs of families with children in difficult socio-economic conditions, putting children’s well-being, health, development, and lives at risk.

Furthermore, despite recommendations from the Public Defender, issues such as developing parenting and caregiving skills, introducing mechanisms to support independent family life, and conducting effective social work remain unresolved,” the report states.