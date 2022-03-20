Russia's invasion of Ukraine - LIVE updates
War in Ukraine news, photo, video. The military invasion of Russia began on 24 February. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. But in the third week of the war, the resistance of the Ukrainian army, with international support, stopped the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedented in severity sanctions against Russia. According to UN estimates, more than three and a half million refugees left Ukraine.
-
Summary of events by 12.30: Turkey may transfer to Ukraine Russia-produced S-400 air defense systems
At least 50 people were killed in yesterday’s rocket attack on a barracks in the Ukrainian city of Nikolaev, and another 57 in hospitals. But the demolition is still ongoing. There were at least 200 people there.
In Russia, the death in battles in Ukraine of captain 1st rank Andrei Paliy was confirmed. Among the dead commanders are six Russian generals, Kyiv says. This is many generals as those who died during 10 years of the war in Afghanistan.
The United States offered Turkey to transfer S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine, which in turn were bought from Russia – Reuters. The report says that this idea has already been expressed in conversations between American and Turkish officials, but so far – unofficially.
Bulgaria decided to abandon Russian gas. Finance Minister Assen Vasilyev said that the country will not renew the contract with Gazprom, it expires at the end of the year. Negotiations are underway with Turkey and Greece.
Lloyd’s Register has disabled navigation chart updates for Russian ships, and they will soon be unable to go to sea. “What will happen without map updates? The Port Inspectorate will not let the ship go on a voyage, and not only outside the Russian Federation, but also on the territory of the country, as the ship may not be able to return home”, said NavMarin General Director Alexei Migalin.
Expert commentary
Several factors must now be alarming Vladimir Putin, beyond the state of his own armed forces. One of these will be the resilience of the Ukrainian defence. Did Putin really expect the Russian-speaking people of Ukraine to welcome his troops as liberators?
But his biggest miscalculation has been to underestimate the resolve of the West.
Almost overnight, Germany has transformed its attitude to its role in the world. The country, along with the rest of the democratic world, will now move to end its dependence on Russian gas. We are seeing a root-and-branch redrawing of the map of global energy distribution, aimed at cutting Russia out of it.
No-one expected the West to sanction the Russian Central Bank. Already, the rouble has collapsed and interest rates have doubled.
No other major economy has ever been subjected to a package of sanctions this punitive. It amounts to the expulsion of Russia from the global economy.
PHOTO: Rare eastern rhinoceros calf born in Czech zoo. The calf was named Kyiv, in honor of the Ukrainian capital
-
Summary of events by 09.30: New Australian sanctions will hit Russia's main export product - aluminum
Reports from the fronts
For The second day Russian aircraft has been bombing Nikolaev. According to journalists, dozens of Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of a missile attack on the barracks. This blow is called one of the deadliest in this war.
US officials have confirmed to CNN that Russia has fired hypersonic missiles into Ukraine, the first known use of such missiles in combat. The Kremlin said it used powerful hypersonic missiles to destroy an ammunition depot in western Ukraine.
“Russia has failed to establish air control and relies heavily on remote weapons launched from Russian airspace” – UK MOD.
Disaster in Mariupol
Mariupol has been subjected to intense bombardment throughout the week. Local residents are left without electricity, gas and running water – at sub-zero temperatures. Russian troops have advanced into the central part of the city, where street battles are ongoing. Because of this, rescuers cannot reach hundreds of people who remain under the rubble of the theater that was bombed two days ago. The mayor said that Russian troops forcibly removed several thousand local residents to Russia.
In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Zelensky has banned 11 political parties that are accused of ties to Russia.
Around 1,500 media outlets distributing Russian propaganda have been blocked in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Their audience was approximately 15 million people. Eliminated 3,178 publications justifying war crimes and the death of civilians in Ukraine.
More than 3.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine across its western border.
Assistance to Ukraine
Australia announced additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and also imposed an immediate ban on the export of alumina and aluminum ore to Russia.
- Another $15.3 million (equivalent) has been allocated for military needs, and Australia’s total military assistance is $66.3 million (equivalent). The deliveries will include ammunition and body armor.
- Humanitarian assistance worth $21.8 million.
- Aluminum is a critical export for Russia, and its production will now be under serious pressure. Russia received almost 20% of the alumina and aluminum ores needed for the production of aluminum from Australia.
In the world
Ukraine called on China to oppose Russian aggression. The Prime Minister of Great Britain made the same appeal. But a senior Chinese government official said sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia “are becoming more and more outrageous”. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said “time will prove China is on the right side of history regarding the war in Ukraine”.
Ukrainian President Zelensky called on Switzerland to “crack down on Russian elites” and ordered Ukrainian banks to freeze all relevant accounts.
Negotiations:
Ukrainian President Zelensky has urged Russia to enter into peace talks “without delay,” telling Moscow bluntly that “it’s time to meet.”
Russian President Putin, in a telephone conversation with the German chancellor, accused Ukraine of dragging out peace talks because of “unrealistic proposals.”
Video
The Ukrainian punk band Beton rewrote the lyrics of The Clash’s 1979 hit London Calling to raise money for arms purchases for Ukraine: “Kyiv is calling to the whole world … get out of neutrality, boys and girls.” There are three members in the group – an architect, an orthopedist and a businessman. They said that they recorded the track in Lviv and The Clash members supported the cover of the song.
-
LIVE for March 18-19 is here