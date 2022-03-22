Russia-Ukraine war, day 26 - LIVE updates
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news, photo, video. The military invasion of Russia began on 24 February. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, with international support, stopped the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedented in severity sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy. But there are fears that ‘Putin’s back is against the wall in Ukraine is increasing the chance he may use chemical or biological weapons.’ According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees left Ukraine.
Summary of events by 09.00: Russia offers to exchange prisoners, Russia's tank plant stops working amid sanctions
🔘 Russia has transferred data on more than 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war to the International Red Cross. They can be exchanged for soldiers of the Russian army who were captured, said Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation.
🔘 Since February 24, 651 residential buildings have been completely destroyed in Ukraine, and about 3,780 houses have been partially destroyed – State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Video: Russian military beat a protester in captured Kherson – Trukha
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘Shelling of Kharkov continued at night and in the morning
🔘 Information appeared in the Ukrainian media about the use of banned phosphorus munitions by Russia. Data on the victims of this weapon is not yet available.
🔘 There is no electricity in Chernihiv and because of this there is no water in the city. This is reported by the local authorities.
🔘 During the last 24 hours, 149 saboteurs were caught in Kyiv – City administration of Kyiv. Yesterday, a curfew was introduced for the day. Mayor Klitschko explained this by the fight against sabotage groups.
Photo: Mariupol on Maxar satellite images — Nexta live
In the world:
🔘 The Pentagon will help collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The department accuses the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks.
🔘 President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer said that Ukraine is the largest operation of the organization with a record budget of about $267 million. This is more than has been allocated to Syria and Afghanistan
🔘 CNN: Biden’s announced that $800 million in military aid to Ukraine has begun but has yet to reach Ukraine.
🔘 The UN General Assembly Special Session on the Situation in Ukraine will resume on March 23. Until the end of the week, its participants will vote for a resolution on the humanitarian situation
In Russia:
🔘 Media reports that the only tank manufacturer in the country, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped in Russia. The main reason is the lack of components amid sanctions.
🔘 The State Duma proposed to ban businesses from using signs in foreign languages.
Video: Ukrainians with children on boats tried to prevent the yacht of the Russian oligarch Abramovich from mooring in Turkish Bodrum. Soon they were detained by the coast police. — UNIAN
