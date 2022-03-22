Russia-Ukraine war, day 26 - LIVE updates

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news, photo, video. The military invasion of Russia began on 24 February. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, with international support, stopped the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedented in severity sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy. But there are fears that ‘Putin’s back is against the wall in Ukraine is increasing the chance he may use chemical or biological weapons.’ According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees left Ukraine.