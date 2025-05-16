Russia’s FSB accuses Abkhaz women of child benefit fraud

Russian benefits for Abkhazia

Russian security services have recently begun detaining large numbers of Abkhaz women who receive Russian child benefits. They are being accused of fraud, while Abkhaz authorities have yet to find a solution.

Elena Prostitutova, a mother of four, was detained by FSB officers at the Russian border in late April. She has been charged with a crime that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Most residents of Abkhazia hold dual Abkhaz-Russian citizenship, which allows them to receive Russian pensions and other social payments, including child benefits. But as it turns out, there are complications.

The core of the FSB’s accusation is that, despite holding Russian citizenship, Elena Prostitutova was allegedly not entitled to receive child benefits because she permanently resides in Abkhazia, not in Russia.

Prostitutova is currently in the Russian city of Adler and has been placed under a travel ban. She cannot return home to Abkhazia, where her children remain.

There are many women like Elena Prostitutova who have come under suspicion by Russian law enforcement. It’s difficult to determine the exact number: some women hide the issue, while many are unaware that the FSB has claims against them.

In practice, all Abkhaz citizens with dual Russian citizenship who registered an address in Russia — either permanent or temporary — in order to receive child benefits are now under suspicion.

It turns out that receiving Russian child benefits while living in Abkhazia is considered illegal.

Most women only find this out when crossing the border.

The situation was discussed in the Abkhaz parliament with the participation of government ministers. Most of the discussion took place behind closed doors, but officials stated in advance that the authorities intend to help their citizens — although they still don’t know exactly how.

“We are obliged to protect the interests of our citizens as much as possible within the legal frameworks,” said Abkhazia’s foreign minister, Oleg Bartsyts.

