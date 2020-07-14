ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon

"We hope tourists will come" - residents of Abkhazia awaiting end of quarantine, opportunity to earn. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Abkhazia, 38 people have been infected, and one 95-year-old woman has died. There have been no new cases for more than two weeks.

But all residents of Abkhazia have felt the economic consequences of the quarantine. Summer and tourists coming from Russia are the main source of income for the majority of the population.

But the border is closed, and the tourist season is in danger of being lost entirely.

Op-Ed: Difficult times ahead for economy of Abkhazia

“We want to eat!” Abkhaz react to delayed tourist season on social media

Jeep tours in the mountains of Abkhazia

Op-Ed: what’s happening to budget airlines in Georgia?

Most read

1

Is Russia preparing Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria and Donbass for annexation?

2

Up to 40,000 likes dead in Russia from COVID-19 - four times more than official statistics

3

First quarantine lawsuit won by plaintiff in Georgia

4

Georgia opens borders for five EU countries, direct flights yet to resume

5

Incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Defense ministries report conflicting information

6

Anti-vaxxing, homophobia, pro-Russian sentiments – is the church an obstacle on Georgia’s pro-Western course?