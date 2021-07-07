Russian tourist and child drown in a stormy sea

Russian tourists drown in the sea in Abkhazia

A tragedy occurred in Abkhazia – a family of tourists from Russia drowned after swimming despite warnings of dangerous sea conditions. Only two children were saved.

Despite a strong storm that raged along the entire coast of the Black Sea for several days, there were plenty of Russian tourists who still wanted to go for a swim.

Rescuing a child at sea in Abkhazia

A tourist from St. Petersburg Tamara Molchanova with her three young children also went swimming in the storm although the administration of the hotel where she was vacationing forbade this. Therefore, the woman and her children decided to go for a swim in the Bzyb river instead.



As a result, a mother with three children of eight, five and three years old was carried away into the sea by the strong current of the river. Local residents who witnessed this rushed to save the family and managed to rescue one of the children from the river.

The rest of the family was carried out into the sea. There, rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia joined in the rescue of the drowning people. They managed to get two more children out of the water. However, one of them was already dead. The mother of the children, Tamara Molchanova, was never found by the rescuers.

Before that, two more Russian tourists, who decided to swim in the storm, drowned off the coast of Gagra.

In connection with the increasing number of deaths of Russian tourists swimming in the sea and rivers of Abkhazia, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Abkhazia was forced to make a special appeal to the Russians who came to holiday in Abkhazia:

“In this regard, we urge you to refrain from swimming during adverse weather conditions, as well as in places where swimming is strictly prohibited. Failure to comply with safety rules on the water entails a direct threat to human life and health. Be attentive to yourself and your loved ones!”, the official statement of the Russian Embassy says.

