fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Russian State Duma Deputy Leonid Kalashnikov: Psou checkpoint can be abolished

messenger vk-black email copy print

Psou checkpoint may be abolished

The checkpoint on the Russian-Abkhaz border [the Abkhaz section of the Russian-Georgian border] may be abolished, said Leonid Kalashnikov, Russian State Duma deputy and head of the CIS Committee on Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

“We talked about the Psou checkpoint on the RussianAbkhaz border because of the problem that is getting worse from year to year. We agreed to create a working group, but in addition, we discussed more serious issues such as the complete abolishment of this checkpoint – as was the case with Belarus”, Kalashnikov said.

It is necessary to do everything for a comfortable and convenient border crossing, said State Duma Vice Speaker Anna Kuznetsova.

“We understand that today, amid sanctions and ongoing special operation, some areas may not be accessible to the families of our children. That is why we must do our best to ensure that the places where they are waiting for us are as accessible and organized as possible. We must do everything possible to make it comfortable for our families to cross the border with children, to be in these areas, and it is very correct and important that representatives of the Republic of Abkhazia came to the State Duma today with such a request – to make crossing the Russian-Abkhazian border more comfortable.

A similar initiative was taken by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state-owned propaganda channel RT, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 30, she stated that she was dissatisfied with the existence of a customs post on the Psou River. According to Simonyan, this detracts from the dignity of millions of Russians.

After the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, Moscow recognized the “independence” of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In addition to Russia, so-called independence was recognized by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Syria and Nauru.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews