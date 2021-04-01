Russian journalist Posner invited to Abkhazia after 'unsuccessful trip' to Tbilisi

Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner, who intended to celebrate his birthday in Tbilisi but was eventually forced to leave Georgia due to protests, has been invited to visit Abkhazia.

In Abkhazia, attention was drawn to the fact that the reason why activists protested against the arrival of Vladimir Pozner was precisely his attitude to the issue of Abkhazia.

Moreover, simultaneously with congratulations on his birthday, which Pozner celebrates on April 1, the incumbent President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba and the Ministry of Tourism and even the local Union of Journalists sent invitations to visit.

“All residents of Abkhazia perceived with bewilderment the situation that developed around you during your visit to Tbilisi. Only indignation can be caused by the actions of the so-called Caucasians, who have violated all the age-old traditions of the peoples of the Caucasus. Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are always waiting for you in Abkhazia. I invite you to visit the republic at a convenient time for you,” the letter of President Aslan Bzhania says.

Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner, who arrived in Tbilisi on March 31 to celebrate his 87th birthday, left the Georgian capital amid violent protests from citizens. About 50 of his friends came to Tbilisi together with Vladimir Pozner.

The reason for the dissatisfaction of citizens and activists is Posner’s position on the issue of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Russian journalist often says in interviews that he does not see Abkhazia and South Ossetia as part of Georgia.



Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.