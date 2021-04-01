Protests in Tbilisi against birthday visit of Russian journalist Pozner

Protest against Posner’s visit to Tbilisi

“We will not allow Pozner to amuse himself in Tbilisi, because he is Putin’s propagandist and declares that he does not consider Abkhazia a part of Georgia“, protesters claimed yesterday, speaking out against the arrival of Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner.

Pozner arrived in Tbilisi on a charter flight on March 31 to celebrate his birthday in Georgia on April 1. Show business people and journalists flew with him from Moscow, a total of 50 people.

Pozner was having dinner with guests in a restaurant when activists appeared, turned off the lights and chanted ‘Putin khuylo’ [Rus. Putin is a d*ck] and demanded the police stop the violation of curfew, which is in force in Georgia from 21,00 to 6,00 in the morning.

The Interior Ministry says that Vladimir Pozner did not violate the law on occupation, did not visit the territory of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region to bypass Georgia, he is a US citizen and there is no reason to prohibit him from coming to the country.

One of the organizers of the protest, the leader of the Droa civil movement, Elene Khoshtaria, says that a person who says that Abkhazia cannot be part of Georgia should not be allowed into the country.

Activists tried to block the entrance to the Vinotel, where Pozner stayed with his guests.