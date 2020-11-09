Russian helicopter shot down above Armenia, Azerbaijan admits tragic mistake

Armenia: confirmed location where Russian helicopter crashed and exploded

Azerbaijani MFA: “The tragic incident was not directed against the Russian side”

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down on the evening of November 9 above the territory of Armenia from the Azerbaijani region of Nakhichevan.

“Two crew members were killed, one with moderate injuries was evacuated to the home base,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry acknowledged the erroneous strike on the Russian helicopter in a special statement and stressed that “the tragic incident was not directed against the Russian side.”

Russian Defense Ministry: how the helicopter was shot down

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that “the Russian Mi-24 helicopter was fired at from MANPADS on the ground.” MANPADS is a portable anti-aircraft missile system, which is used in warfare as an effective means of combatting aviation.

The command of the 102nd Russian military base, which is stationed in Armenia, is investigating who fired at the helicopter.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said that the helicopter was shot down outside the combat zone above the territory of Armenia.

Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia confirmed that the Ararat Regional Crisis Center received an alarm signal that a Russian helicopter crashed and exploded in the gorge leading from the village of Yeraskh to the village of Paruyr Sevak.

Soon, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued an emergency statement, in which it acknowledged the erroneous strike on the Russian helicopter.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in an emergency statement that the reason for the tragic incident was that “the flight took place in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amidst military clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.”

“The flight took place in the dark, at low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone. RF Air Force helicopters have not previously been seen in the specified area.

“In the context of these factors and in light of the tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness in connection with possible provocations of the Armenian side, the duty combat crew made a decision to open fire to kill,” the statement reads.

Azerbaijan apologized to the Russian side for the tragic incident.

“The Azerbaijani side expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the killed crew members and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Azerbaijani side also declares its readiness to pay appropriate compensation,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated.