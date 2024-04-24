The Russian deputy advised Russian citizens against joining protests in Tbilisi
Russian citizens protesting in Georgia
Vasily Piskarev, the head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption in the Russian Federation, called on Russian citizens in Georgia to refrain from participating in protests against the “foreign agents” law.
“Russian expatriates are currently flaunting their massive participation in street protests in Georgia against the foreign agents law. I advise Russian citizens to abstain from participating in such actions. There is no need to abuse the hospitality of the Georgian people and become a tool in the hands of external forces seeking to destabilize the situation in sovereign Georgia,” Piskarev wrote on his Telegram channel.
Demonstrations against the “foreign agents” bill have been ongoing in Georgia for a week now, with many activists from Russia participating alongside Georgian citizens.
- On April 15, the legal committee of the Georgian Parliament approved in the first reading the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” commonly referred to as the “foreign agents law” by the public. Alternative drafts initiated by the opposition were rejected.
- This is the second time the draft law has been initiated by the ruling party “Georgian Dream.” In March 2023, widespread protests and categorical criticism from Western partners forced the authorities to withdraw the draft from the parliament, despite it already being approved in the first reading.
- The main argument of the government is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, which threatens the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 by trying to suppress alternative voices in the country.