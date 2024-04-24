The Russian deputy advised Russian citizens against joining protests in Tbilisi

Russian citizens protesting in Georgia

Vasily Piskarev, the head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption in the Russian Federation, called on Russian citizens in Georgia to refrain from participating in protests against the “foreign agents” law.

“Russian expatriates are currently flaunting their massive participation in street protests in Georgia against the foreign agents law. I advise Russian citizens to abstain from participating in such actions. There is no need to abuse the hospitality of the Georgian people and become a tool in the hands of external forces seeking to destabilize the situation in sovereign Georgia,” Piskarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Demonstrations against the “foreign agents” bill have been ongoing in Georgia for a week now, with many activists from Russia participating alongside Georgian citizens.

A Russian citizen at the rally held a banner saying: “I want my country to fuck off of Saqartvelo (forever)”