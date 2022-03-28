Russia-Ukraine war: live updates, photo/video
Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: news, photo, video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, coupled with international support, slowed down the advance of Russian troops. Ukraine declared its readiness to discuss the adoption of a neutral status within the framework of a peace agreement and with guarantees from third parties. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 10.30: Presidential adviser Arestovich promises to investigate video allegedly showing Ukranian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners in the legs
🔘 A video was published on Reddit and some telegram channels, in which the Ukrainian military shoots Russian prisoners of war in the legs. Some of them are dead or near death due to blood loss. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to launch an investigation into this video. Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, commented on the video as follows: “We treat such cases extremely harshly. There will be an investigation. I have repeatedly officially called from the rostrum and today I call again – do not humiliate prisoners. We are a European army, a European state”. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny called these videos staged.
🔘 The authorities of Lutsk report attacks on the oil depot. The blow was delivered by a cruise missile from the territory of Belarus.
🔘 Several powerful explosions went off in Kyiv at night
Video: In Kyiv after a series of explosions – Trukha
In the world:
🔘 Turkish President Ergodan spoke with Putin and called for a truce and improved humanitarian conditions for civilians. The next round of direct talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Turkey next week. However, the specific time and place of their holding has not yet been reported.
🔘 The UN said that 1,119 civilians became victims of the war in Ukraine. Another 1,790 were wounded.
🔘 The Czech authorities have frozen the assets of Russian businessmen who fell under the sanctions.
🔘 Anonymous hacked the All-Russian TV and Radio Company, whose main asset is the Russia-1 channel.
🔘 At the Oscars 2022 awards ceremony in Los Angeles, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the war in Ukraine. On the black screen appeared a call from the organizers of the ceremony to help Ukraine, where millions of families now need food, water and medicines.
🔘 Germany opposes sending a NATO peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
“We will not operate there in the military sphere, even if we call it peacekeeping troops”, he said on the air of the ARD TV channel. “We will not seek a no-fly zone there.” At the same time, the chancellor said that he was doing “everything to help Ukraine.” According to him, now “the main tool is sanctions” from the West against Russia.
🔘 Fitch rating agency withdrew Russia’s sovereign ratings in connection with the EU requirement
Photo: Mariupol today – UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 Roskomnadzor banned the Russian media from publishing yesterday’s interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Moreover, they said that “in relation to the media interviewed, an investigation has begun to determine the degree of responsibility and take response measures.” Zelensky commented on the attempt to ban the publication of his interview to the Russian media: “It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic”
🔘 Roskomnadzor blocked the site of the creator of the cartoons “Masyanya”. This is reported by the author Oleg Kuvaev himself. The site Mult.ru, which contains all the cartoons about Masyan, is blocked on the basis of the requirement of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation. The reasons for the blocking are not specified. The latest at the moment, the 160th episode called “Wakizashi” was released on Mult.ru on March 21. It is dedicated to the war in Ukraine. At the end of the series, Masyanya comes to the bunker in which Vladimir Putin is sitting and gives him a samurai sword with the words: “Chao. Hopefully forever.”
Video: The last series of “Masyanya”
