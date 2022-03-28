Russia-Ukraine war: live updates, photo/video

Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: news, photo, video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, coupled with international support, slowed down the advance of Russian troops. Ukraine declared its readiness to discuss the adoption of a neutral status within the framework of a peace agreement and with guarantees from third parties. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.