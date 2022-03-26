Russia-Ukraine war: live updates, photo, video
Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: news, photo, video. A month has passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, coupled with international support, slowed down the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees have already left Ukraine.
-
Russia has declared a new goal of establishing complete control over entire Donbas
Russia has announced that its main goals in Ukraine have been achieved, and now it will focus on establishing control over the entire southeastern region of Ukraine – Donbass. Ukraine has stated that some of its best combat units are now stationed in the Donbas.
Donbass consists of two regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, which are adjacent to the border with Russia. Since 2014, part of these territories, with the tacit military support of Russia, have declared themselves independent LNR and DNR. Since that time, the Ukrainian army has been conducting permanent military operations against the separatists. On February 21, 2022, Russia became the only country in the world to recognize their independence, and on February 24, it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. From the very beginning, Moscow has stated that its goal is to help the separatist LNR and DNR take control of the entire Donbass and the land corridor connecting it to the Crimean peninsula. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, and since then Russian troops have been stationed there.
-
Summary of events by 10.30: Ukrainian refugees in Moldova become victims of human trafficking - Interpol
🔘 Morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
- Russia abandoned almost all units of the Russian Guard, which were stationed in the Crimea,Kherson, Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions, in order to break the resistance of the inhabitants of Kherson, Genichesk and Berdyansk.
- Equipment supplied to the Russian troops from warehouses and arsenals is in poor technical condition due to careless preliminary operation and long-term storage.
🔘 Russian troops kidnapped the head of the village of Motyzhin, Kiev region, Olga Sukhenko, along with her son and husband. This is reported by the Ukrainian media. The police said that the village is occupied and it is impossible to establish where the head of the village is.
🔘 In Mariupol, free coffins are distributed for the burial of the dead.
“On the Volodarskoye Highway, opposite the Funeral Home, you can take an unstuffed coffin and bury the deceased. Those who do not have money can take it for free. Whoever can pay, I ask you to bring the payment for the coffin to any of Skorbota’s stores after the end of hostilities,” said the owner of the funeral home, Nikolai Saparov. He also asked the townspeople, if possible, to put at least some information about the deceased in the coffin during the burial of the dead.
🔘 Zelensky announced the construction of temporary housing for IDPs
🔘 Russia will focus on capturing eastern Ukraine and try to cut off the Ukrainian military, a Pentagon spokesman tells Reuters. Thus, the Russian Federation wants to get leverage during negotiations with Ukraine
🔘 In Zhytomyr, a military base, the mayor of the city, was hit by a missile. There is no information about victims yet.
Photo: Mariupol civilians killed by shelling – UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 France, Turkey and Greece want to carry out a humanitarian operation to evacuate people from the surrounded and shelled Mariupol, French President Emmanuel Macron said:
“We will try to do this as quickly as possible, hopefully within a few days. In the next 48-72 hours, I will talk with President Putin to agree on the details and conditions.”
🔘 The United States may announce new sanctions next week that will affect Russian technology companies working with the army and intelligence agencies, The Wall Street Journal reports. These sanctions are expected to cut off Russia’s access to foreign-made computer chips, as well as the money and components needed to produce them domestically.
🔘 Interpol sent a team to Moldova because of problems with human trafficking. The country faced a huge influx of refugees. Almost 380,000 Ukrainians have fled to Moldova, which has a population of 2.6 million. The agency has already received reports of human traffickers and smugglers at border checkpoints preying on “vulnerable” Ukrainians.
“Children and unaccompanied minors are particularly vulnerable to exploitation by smugglers and traffickers,” Interpol warned.
🔘 The Anonymous hacker group, which announced the hacking of the Russian Central Bank, began to spread data that it claims to have received as a result of the attack. The Central Bank itself denies the fact of hacking. On the file sharing website, almost 30 GB of information published by hackers appeared, according to the BBC. Among other things, there are hundreds of audit reports and data on bank owners. The hackers claim to have gained access to the “secret agreements” of the Central Bank.
🔘 Biden hinted that American soldiers will go to fight in Ukraine. Speaking to members of the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland and speaking of the Ukrainians, Biden said: “You [all] will see for yourself when you get THERE”.
🔘 Russia can be left without bananas. The largest suppliers from Ecuador cannot provide supplies to the Russian Federation due to sanctions, writes The Wall Street Journal.
In Russia:
🔘 Russians may be allowed to find a job with an additional employer without terminating the employment contract at the main place of work. This is provided for in the new draft government decree, Kommersant writes.
Video: the village of the Kharkov region after the shelling – Trukha
-
Cancellation of Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights due to Western sanctions against Russia
Armenia Airlines confirmed the cancellation of Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights from March 24 to April 15. Deputy General Director of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said: “Armenia Airlines canceled flights NGT936/935 Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow from March 24 to April 15 due to European and American restrictions. As for the flights NGT930/929 Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan, they will be carried out according to the schedule.”
The airline also reports that negotiations and the search for alternative solutions are underway.
-