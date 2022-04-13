Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: Kremlin promises to "fulfill its tasks" in Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured, or remain under siege. Hundreds of bodies of killed people are still being recovered in the cities after the Russian army left it. Massive movement of the Russian army to Eastern Ukraine. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 12.00: New commander of Russian troops in Ukraine has been appointed; Zelensky offered to exchange the detained "godfather of Putin" for captured Ukrainian soldiers
General Alexander Dvornikov was appointed to the post of commander of Russian troops in Ukraine – BBC:
British intelligence believes that the appointment of Dvornikov is an attempt to centralize command and control. The inability to ensure effective cooperation, according to intelligence, greatly hampered the invasion.
Dvornikov commanded troops in Syria, and also headed the military district adjacent to the Donbas, where active hostilities are now unfolding.
News from Ukraine:
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the course of hostilities:
- In Mariupol, Russian units begin an offensive in the area of the Azovstal metallurgical complex and the seaport.
- In some occupied territories, the RF Armed Forces are creating units of the so-called “people’s militia”
- Rocket and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions continue.
Vladimir Zelensky offered to exchange Medvedchuk for the Ukrainian military
“Well, if Medvedchuk himself chose a military uniform, he falls under the rules of wartime. I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls in Russian captivity. Therefore, it is important that our law enforcement agencies and the military also consider this possibility”, wrote the President of Ukraine.
Viktor Medvedchuk is the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform for Life party. The Ukrainian media call him “Putin’s godfather.” In Ukraine, they wanted to try him for treason.
UN: 1,892 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war
Among the dead were 153 children. Another 2558 people were injured.
New victims of the assault on Mariupol by Russian troops:
A Russian tank fired at the center of the Catholic charity organization Caritas Ukraine, killing two employees and five members of their families. It happened on March 15, but the Ukrainian media has only found out about it today
Bogdanovka village. Ukrainian media reports that Russian troops killed many civilians who were passing along the road here. Then, the bodies were burned to cover their tracks. The license plate of the car of the dead is installed over the grave in the hope that relatives will someday be able to find them — UNIAN
In the world:
Negotiations: Macron said he intends to talk with Putin and Zelensky. Previously, he had already held telephone conversations with them several times.
Macron also said that Putin decided to attack Ukraine because of resentment, which grew into paranoia.
“I have very little faith in our collective ability to bring him to the negotiating table in the short term,” the French president said.
US to supply arms to Ukraine worth another $750 million:
Reuters reports that the White House will announce this on April 13. Perhaps the assistance will include heavy artillery systems, including howitzers.
The United States is also considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with medium-range weapons that would enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at airfields in Russia.
So far, since February 24, Washington has already supplied Kyiv with weapons worth a total of 1.7 billion.
Biden spoke of “genocide”:
“I called it genocide because it’s becoming increasingly clear that Putin is trying to wipe out the very idea of being Ukrainian.”
The US President first used the term when referring to the massacres of civilians in cities in Ukraine during their occupation by Russian troops. US leaders rarely use the word “genocide” when talking about world tragic events. At the same time, the US President noted that the decision on whether it is possible to legally qualify what is happening as genocide should be made by lawyers.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US President for such an assessment: “It is necessary to call a spade a spade in order to resist evil.”
The trade turnover between Russia and China in the first three months of the year and amid sanctions, increased by 28.7%:
From January to March, exports to Russia grew by 25.9% year-on-year to $16.44 billion, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. Deliveries from Russia to China increased by 31% to $21.73 billion.
Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are going to Kyiv
Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nauseda, Egils Levits and Alar Karis will meet with Zelensky to convey “words of political and military support” to him.
German authorities on the rejected visit of the President to Kyiv:
Berlin is surprised by Kyiv’s decision to reject Steinmeier’s visit. This was stated by a representative of the German government, writes DW.
“The federal president clearly and unequivocally takes a position on the side of Ukraine,” emphasized the representative of the German government.
He recalled that after his re-election, Steinmeier appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with an appeal: “Remove the noose from the neck of Ukraine!”
A day earlier, Zelensky refused the message of the President of Germany about the visit. The reason the head of Ukraine called the “pro-Russian position” of Steinmeier
In Russia:
The Baza edition writes that on April 12, the FSB came with searches to the Aeroflot office in Moscow.
According to the Russian media, the reasons for the search were the statements of the former deputy general director of Aeroflot Andrei Panov. Earlier, he called on Russian businessmen to sabotage deals related to supporting the war in Ukraine.
Russia pulls up equipment in the Belgorod region to the east of Ukraine
This is evidenced by satellite images of Maxar Technologies taken on April 11