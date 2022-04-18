Russia-Ukraine war, fighting in Donbas: live updates, photo/video
The main front of the war is now in Donbas, in the Eastern Ukraine, after Russian troops withdrew from the Kiyv region, leaving hundreds of dead and tortured civilians behind. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured, or remain under siege. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 19.30: Parents of conscripts from "Moskva" cruiser say their children are listed as "missing"
Assistance to Ukraine. Last week, the US provided a new $800 million military aid package to Ukraine. This was done against the background of the transfer of the epicenter of the fighting from the crowded suburbs of Kyiv to the open area of Donbass.
According to the UN, 4,934,415 people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war. A little less than 50 thousand people left the country in a day.
The fate of sailors from the sunken cruiser Moskva. A resident of Yalta, Dmitry Shkrebets, whose conscript son “disappeared” after the crash of the cruiser Moskva, said that he was contacted by three families of conscript sailors who were also on the ship and disappeared. They have applied to the Simferopol military registration and enlistment office and are demanding to know what happened to their children.
Strategic objects of Russia can now be viewed on the Google map. Google has stopped hiding images of secret Russian objects on its maps, UNIAN writes. Military and strategic objects of Russia are now visible in Google Maps in maximum resolution. Similar objects of other countries are not available on the maps of the service.
Vladimir Putin awarded the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Ground Forces with the honorary name “Guards”. According to the Ukrainian authorities, servicemen of the 64th motorized rifle brigade participated in the occupation of the city of Bucha and may be involved in massacres of civilians and other war crimes.
Summary of events by 11.00: Several Ukrainian cities were shelled
The head of the Lugansk regional administration, Sergei Gaidai, called on residents to evacuate and warned about more shelling in the near future. On the evening of April 17, Sergei Gaidai wrote on Facebook that “the next week may be difficult, this maybe the last time we still have a chance to save you”. Gaidai suggested that the Russian army might launch an offensive on the morning of one of the following days.
Explosions went off in Kyiv and Lviv last night. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, according to the authorities, missile strikes were carried out at night, most of the missiles were shot down. Explosions also went off in Kherson.
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reports that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, as of the morning of April 18, 205 children have died and at least 362 have been injured.
In the Zaporozhye region, the 16-year-old son of the head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, Oleg Buryak, was kidnapped. This was confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhiye OVA Oleksandr Starukh.
For the first time, a photo has been published which presumably shows the recently sunken missile cruiser Moskva is on fire.