Russia-Ukraine war, day 47: Kremlin advances on Donbas. Live updates, photo/video
War in Ukraine, Russia advances on Donbas. The invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Hundreds of bodies of killed and tortured people are still being recovered in the cities of the Kiyv region after the Russian army left it. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 10.00: British intelligence warns that Russia may use phosphorus munitions during the assault on Mariupol
🔘 Daily briefing of British intelligence services:
- Against the backdrop of intensified fighting for Mariupol, the likelihood of Russian troops using phosphorus munitions is increasing.
- Russian artillery shelling continues in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces repelled several attacks that destroyed Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment.
- Russia’s continued use of unguided bombs greatly increases the risk of further civilian casualties.
🔘 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not exclude that Russia may carry out a provocation in Transnistria in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against Moldova.
🔘 Russia is transferring forces to the Kharkov region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian army in the next report reports that Russian troops are creating an offensive grouping in the east of the country: “Probably, they will try to resume the offensive in the coming days.”
🔘 Another mass grave was found in the village of Buzovaya near Kiev. And local residents also talk about dozens of people killed on the road:
“More than 50 people died along the entire road from Berezovka to Dmitrovka. Shot at point blank range. There is a car where the child was burned, only bones remained, the woman’s head was blown off…”
🔘 As a result of the Russian missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk on April 8, 57 people were killed, 109 people were injured.
🔘 Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, more than 4.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
🔘 More than 11,000 ammunition defused in Kiev region – head of the Kiev regional administration.
Video: yesterday’s explosion of a nitric acid tank in the city of Rubizhne — Nexta live
In the world:
🔘 Lithuania will train the Ukrainian military to use Western equipment.
🔘 Finland and Sweden may join NATO this summer. This is reported by The Times, citing unnamed US officials. According to them, NATO membership for these two countries became “a topic of conversation and numerous sessions” at the meetings of the heads of the foreign ministries of the alliance, in which Sweden and Finland took part.
🔘 Chinese transport aircraft delivered modern HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems to Serbia – Associated Press.
🔘 42 countries have already applied to the Hague court because of Russia’s war crimes – Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyuska
🔘 The White House expects that by the end of the year Russia will no longer be among the largest economies in the world, and sanctions will inflict a “double-digit blow” on Russian GDP