Russia-Ukraine war: live updates, analysis, forecasts
Russia-Ukraine war, what is happening, what to expect – an overview of events, assessments of international military experts. Russia is trying to capture Donbas after after having suffered military setbacks elsewhere in Ukraine. The West continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes. Severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy.
Negotiations stalled, UN chief and Turkish president to get involved
UN chief António Guterres will meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine separately – on Tuesday with Putin in Moscow and on Thursday with Zelensky in Kyiv.
Turkish President Erdogan is set to hold phone calls with Zelensky and Putin this weekend, also separately. He will offer them a meeting in Istanbul for the purpose of ending the war. Experts say Turkey is uniquely positioned to be a negotiator: it has maritime borders with both countries, and is both a member of NATO and one of Russia’s main trading partners.
Moldova is outraged by Russian Ministry of Defense statement about the desire to gain access to its territory
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after yesterday’s statement by the acting commander of the Central Military District of Russia Rustam Minnekaev who said that “the creation of a land corridor between Donbas in eastern Ukraine and Crimea will give Russian forces access to Transnistria”, a separatist territorial entity in Moldova, where from the beginning 1990s, a contingent of Russian troops is deployed. “We have taken note of these statements and express our deep concern about this”, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.
Summary of events by 12 pm: Russia made no major progress in the last 24 hours
Russia has announced the goals of its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine: to take full control of southern Ukraine and the eastern region of Donbas in order to establish a land corridor connecting Russia with Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Heavy fighting in the East continues. Russia launches airstrikes on Kharkiv and Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks. Fierce fighting is ongoing in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as in the Nikolaev region. The Ukrainian military believes that Russia is moving troops to consolidate its positions and is preparing for a new offensive.
Russia has not made any major progress in the last 24 hours. But before that, the Russian army managed to capture dozens of cities in eastern Ukraine, the UK Department of Defense stated. It believes that the successful counterattacks of the Ukrainian army and the professional work of the Ukrainian air defense delayed the advance. Ukrainian and Western military experts say Mariupol has not yet been taken, despite Moscow’s victory claims. Ukrainian military groups continue to hold on to the huge Azovstal steel plant.
The evacuation from Mariupol will resume today, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk. However, she warned of a possible provocation from Russia: “Russian troops could open a parallel corridor and try to bring people into the territories it controls. “Be carefull!” she called on the inhabitants of Mariupol, exhausted by the bombing and siege. US and European officials have repeatedly said that Russian troops are forcibly deporting residents of Mariupol to separatist-held Ukrainian territory, and, in some cases, even to Russia. At the same time, telephones and passports are taken away from people, they also have to go through “filtration camps”, humiliation, beatings, many cases of executions are reported. More than 100,000 people remain in Mariupol.
