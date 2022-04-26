Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: West continues to supply weapons to Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war, what is happening, what to expect – an overview of events, assessments of international military experts. Russia is trying to capture Donbas after after having suffered military setbacks elsewhere in Ukraine. The West continues to supply weapons to Ukraine as Moscow once again threatens with a nuclear strike. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes. Severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy.
-
Summary of events by 10.30: US is reluctant to impose sanctions against "Putin's secret mistress", UK cancels quotas on Ukrainian goods
The US is deliberately delaying sanctions against Putin’s secret lover Alina Kabayeva, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a daily briefing on Monday that the US is deliberately delaying sanctions on a woman believed to be Putin’s girlfriend. “We are continuing to review sanctions,” Psaki said when asked why Russian politician and ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva has not yet been targeted. “Of course, we have already imposed sanctions on President Putin, as well as on his daughter and his closest associates, and we will continue to check further,” she added. Putin is known for being very secretive about his personal life and has never admitted any romantic relationship with Russia’s “secret first lady”, as she has been dubbed in the Russian and foreign press. According to a Wall Street Journal report, U.S. officials suspended sanctions on Kabaeva out of concern that Putin would see it as a personal attack.
Lavrov: the threat of nuclear war is real. Lavrov announced the possibility of an escalation of the conflict to nuclear weapons, although he was reassured by the prospects for a peace agreement. Speaking on Russia’s Channel One on Monday, he said Moscow wants to avoid “artificially” raising the risk of such a conflict. “This is our key position on which we are building everything. The risks are now considerable,” Lavrov said. “I would not want to artificially inflate these risks. Many people would love it. The danger is serious, real, and we should not underestimate it.” Lavrov also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “pretending” to negotiate, calling him a “good actor.”
Lavrov: “NATO, in fact, is at war with Russia.” The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine means that the NATO alliance “essentially is at war with Russia.”
“These weapons will be a legitimate target for the Russian military operating in the context of a special operation.”
Our victory is inevitable – Zelensky. In his late-night video address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian victory was inevitable, but it was impossible to predict when the war would end. “Many cities and towns are still under the temporary control of the Russian army,” he said in his appeal. “But I have no doubt that the liberation of our land is only a matter of time.” Earlier in his address, he noted the fact that the invasion, which began on February 24, had just crossed the three-month milestone.
The UK has banned the export of spy equipment to Russia. Electronic equipment that can be used to intercept communications and spy on Ukrainians is the latest category of goods that the UK has banned from exporting to Russia. The Department for International Trade also announced that the UK would lift tariffs and quotas on goods from Ukraine in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to support the country’s economy, which is defending against invasion.
Finland and Sweden will announce their decision to join NATO in May. Finland and Sweden are preparing to announce simultaneously in May their desire to join NATO, according to local media. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked growing public support for joining the Western defense alliance in both countries.
The US wants to see a weakened Russia. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed hope that Russia’s losses in Ukraine will deter its leadership from repeating its actions elsewhere. Ukraine can still win the war, he said, if it gets the right support. He also said that the United States will provide an additional $713 million in military assistance to Ukraine and other European countries.
UN chief Guterres will meet with Putin today. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, but expectations are reportedly low for the meeting after several failed diplomatic efforts. Talks between Putin and Guterres are expected to focus on besieged Mariupol, where Russian troops, despite declaring victory, have failed to take the Azovstal steel plant. Ukraine asked Guterres to guarantee a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians hiding on Azovstal. The UN chief is also expected to travel to Kyiv on Thursday, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian city of Kremennaya was captured – the British Ministry of Defense. The city of Kremennaya in Luhansk is reported to have been taken over by Russia, the UK Defense Department said in its daily report, but did not provide any further details on the matter. The Defense Ministry added that heavy fighting was reported south of the town of Izyum as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the towns of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east, the report said.
Why is Russia advancing on the Donbass from the north and south?
After the 2014 war, when pro-Russian forces occupied part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, Ukraine was preparing for a new war in the Donbass. The most combat-ready units were concentrated near the line of contact. Ukrainian military personnel also created fortified positions there. The most vulnerable part of this group is the flanks. From the first day of the war, the media and experts often predicted the imminent encirclement of the Donbas grouping of Ukrainian troops. Despite the advance of Russia, this did not happen. Now Russian troops are again trying to break through on the northern and southern flanks in order to encircle the Donbass group. If the encirclement succeeds, it will be a strong blow for Ukraine and a big advantage for Russia.
-