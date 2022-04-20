Russia-Ukraine war, battle for Donbas has begun - live updates, photo/video
Russia is trying to capture Donbas after after having suffered military setbacks elsewhere in Ukraine. The West continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes. Severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy.
-
Marine Corps commander in Mariupol says his people have only a few days or even hours left
The commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine, Major Sergei Volynsky, addressed Western media and authorities. He said the remnants of his unit defending Mariupol would not surrender, but asked for international assistance for 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of women and children who, according to him, are still hiding with the remaining defenders at the Azovstal steel plant.
“This is our last address to the world. Perhaps the last in our lives. We probably only have a few days or even hours left”, said the Marine Corps commander.
-
Summary of events by 10.00: West promises to increase aid to Ukraine and provide it with artillery
Assistance to Ukraine. Kyiv has received fighter jets as well as aircraft parts from the US allies. This will allow the Ukrainians to take more aircraft to the air, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing. However, the OSINT defender project, which collects and analyzes information from open sources about events in the combat zone in Ukraine, notes that only spare parts for aviation were handed over to the Ukrainian side, but not a single whole aircraft.
The American AeroVironment company will transfer more than 100 Quantix Recon reconnaissance drones to Ukraine
British PM Boris Johnson promises more artillery for Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would increase aid to Ukraine and provide it with artillery systems in a situation where “the conflict is at a very dangerous stage”.
Biden also promises more artillery for Ukraine. President Biden said the United States will send more artillery systems to Ukraine in connection with the Russian offensive in the east of the country.
Western countries will increase the amount of assistance to Ukraine. New details of US President Joe Biden’s video call with Western leaders have surfaced. During the conversation, the leaders agreed on the need to put more pressure on Russia.
EU: Mariupol may fall in the coming days. This was reported to the BBC on condition of anonymity by one of the EU officials, who also told the BBC that Mariupol could be completely taken under control by Russian troops in the coming days.
More than a thousand civilians died in the Kiyv region as a result of Russian aggression – the head of the regional police Andrei Nebitov.
-
Why does Russia want to Donbas region so much?
Russia has shifted most of its military operations to eastern Ukraine after withdrawing its troops from Kyiv. Military analysts believe the Kremlin’s new offensive could herald a protracted conflict. Ukrainian President Zelensky said that the battle for Donbass had begun and promised to fight for “every meter of our land”.
Russia is trying to conquer the Donbass, two large areas in the east – Luhansk and Donetsk, which stretch from Mariupol south to the border with Russia. This is the coal and steel region of Ukraine. But for Russia, it’s not about the riches of this land. The Kremlin defines the area as part of a “Russian world” based on the fact that the local population is mostly Russian-speaking, many analysts say.
For Putin, this would be a demonstration of managing to achieve some goals of this war. Then he would annex Donbas, as he did with Crimea, another Ukrainian territory, in 2014. Analysts believe that Putin is aiming to seize the Donbas before May 9 in order to celebrate Victory Day in World War II in Moscow on a grand scale.
-