Russia-Ukraine war, day 28 - LIVE updates
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news, photo, video. The military invasion of Russia began on 24 February. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, with international support, stopped the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedented in severity sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy. But there are fears that ‘Putin’s back is against the wall in Ukraine is increasing the chance he may use chemical or biological weapons.’ According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees left Ukraine.
Summary of events by 16.00: Another high-ranking officer of Russian army killed in Ukraine
🔘 In the city of Rubizhnoye, a Russian shell hit a high-rise building. This was announced by Sergei Gaidai. The strike killed three people, including two children.
🔘 Near Mariupol, the commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army, Colonel Alexei Sharov, was killed.
🔘 The Russian Foreign Ministry reports that Moscow and Kyiv have held two prisoner exchanges.
Photo: House destroyed by Russian artillery in the town of Rubizhnoye – UNIAN
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 Kyiv has shelled again this night and in the morning. The city authorities said that several residential buildings and a shopping center were damaged in Svyatoshinsky and Shevchenkovsky districts, four people were injured.
🔘 Other cities of Ukraine are regularly shelled. In the Ingulsky district of Nikolaev, after the shelling on March 22, there was a strong fire in the warehouses. During the shelling, two civilians were killed.
🔘 Today at 7 am in Oleshky, Kherson region, the Russian military abducted an activist of pro-Ukrainian rallies Alexander Kniga, the director of the Kherson Regional Music and Drama Theater, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council.
🔘 On March 23, nine humanitarian corridors will operate for the evacuation of civilians. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
🔘 121 children have died in Ukraine, 167 children have obtained injuries of varying severity as of March 23, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reports.
Video: Iskander missiles fly from Belarus to Ukraine — UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 The European Union рфы approved an agreement with Ukraine on the transfer of classified information to Kiev, including satellite images, Interfax reports, citing Bloomberg.
🔘The Polish Internal Security Agency has compiled a list of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage and demanded their expulsion, RIA Novosti reports.
🔘 US senators are discussing a bill to freeze Russia’s $132 billion worth of gold reserves.
🔘 Louis Vuitton has released a new collection of LV Volt. The monogram of the intertwined letters L and V is used in the design of the jewelry. To some, it reminded the letter Z, which the Russian authorities are using in a campaign to support the Russian military in Ukraine.
Photo: Bracelets from the new Louis Vuitton collection — UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 Lavrov: Russia will demand from Ukraine to repeal the legislation directed against the Russian-speaking population. Also, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that “the current Russophobia in Western countries is the verdict of Western civilization”
🔘 The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation leaves the International Association of Prosecutors.
🔘 Russian journalists noticed that Defense Minister Shoigu has not appeared in public since March 11.
🔘 During the month of the war, more than 15 thousand people were detained at anti-war protests.
🔘 The State Duma in one meeting in three readings at once adopted the bill proposed by United Russia on recognizing the participants in the special operation in Ukraine as combat veterans
🔘 Morning briefing of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:
- The Russian military are fighting for the settlement of Novomikhailovka.
The DPR forces took control of Verkhnetoretskoye and Novobakhmutovka.
During the day, missile strikes were carried out on 97 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.
Photo: Fires in the besieged Mariupol captured by nthe Maxar satellite — Nexta live
🔘 State Duma deputies from United Russia were forbidden to leave Russia without the permission of the head of the faction, Vladimir Vasiliev, – Kholod magazine.
🔘 Safes and cartridges have risen in price in Russia. It is reported by RBC with reference to the results of polls conducted by the publication. Market participants attribute this, among other things, to the jump in the exchange rate, but this is not the only thing. Sales of domestic weapons from individual suppliers increased by about 20-30%, safes – by about two times.
🔘 Russian landing module for landing on Mars “Kazachok” is stuck in Europe. Roskosmos does not know how to take it to Russia. Roscosmos and the European Space Agency were planning a joint mission to a neighboring planet. European scientists were preparing a rover for it, and Russian scientists were preparing a landing module.
🔘 The Yokohama tire production plant in the Lipetsk region has suspended work, said the head of the region, Igor Artamonov. “The company had logistical difficulties with the delivery of materials from abroad, in connection with which it was announced the suspension of production”, he said.
Video: Russian officials say they will not return to the West planes that ended up in Russian airports at the time of the start of the war and the imposition of sanctions – RBC
Summary of events by 09.30: Ukraine's Prosecutor General to investigate crimes committed by Russian soldiers
🔘 The office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has announced the launching of a criminal case under the article on violation of the laws of war. The suspect is an unnamed Russian serviceman who, allegedly, in March 2022 broke into one of the houses in the Brovarsky district of the Kiyv oblast, killed the owner of the house and, together with a colleague, while drunk, repeatedly raped his wife , threatening her and her baby.
🔘 Kyiv children’s hospital “Okhmatdet” published a video with a woman and a teenage son from Bucha. The teenager said that on March 17, he and his father were riding bicycles for humanitarian aid and met a Russian soldier. According to the boy, he shot his father and tried to kill the boy too – although the father and son managed to raise their hands and warn that they were unarmed.
Photo: Wounded boy whose father was killed by a Russian soldier – UNIAN
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 The White House announced the preparation another package of sanctions against Russia. It will be presented on March 24th.
🔘 US authorities have not yet witnessed the delivery of military equipment from China to Russia, said Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Earlier, US government sources said that Russia requested military support from China after the outbreak of the war, and that China may have agreed to help.
🔘 The European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), which is based in Germany, has stopped sharing meteorological data with Russia. In Europe, they fear that Russia may use this data when planning an attack with chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.
🔘 Turkey will not abandon the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems under pressure from the US or NATO. This was announced by the head of the Defense Industry Department of the Republic Ismail Demir. Earlier, the United States asked Turkey to transfer the S-400 air defense systems bought from Russia earlier to Ukraine, offering its own in return.
🔘 The EU and the US will tighten anti-Russian sanctions following Biden’s visit to Brussels. They will also announce joint actions to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, the White House said.
Photo: Another house damaged by Russian artillery shelling – Trukha
In Russia:
🔘 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are slower and less meaningful than we would like them to be. Revealing any further the details could harm the negotiation process.”
🔘 Prices for a number of vital drugs have increased by 40% – Roszdravnadzor
Video: Chechen volunteers from the Sheikh Mansour battalion are fighting with Russian troops – Nexta live
Summary of events by 22.30: Zelensky calls for a no-fly zone to be introduced over Ukraine
🔘 The Ukrainian TV channel Hromadske announced the release of its journalist Victoria Roshchina. Earlier, according to the channel, she was detained by the FSB in the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian army.
Photo: The President of Ukraine has made a post in his Telegram with the following photos and comment:
What else should the occupiers do, how many more people should they kill in order for the leaders of the West, the leaders of NATO, to respond positively to the Ukrainian request for a no-fly zone or to provide our country with the planes that we so badly need?
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would consider the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the conflict.
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 The official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, said that medicines and food were “almost out” in Kherson, and Russian troops were refusing to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. Russia captured Kherson on March 2, and on March 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the delivery of “humanitarian aid with a total volume of more than 75 tons” to Kherson.
🔘 In some cities of Ukraine, food is enough for no more than 3-4 days, according to the charity organization “Mercy Corps”. According to the organization, the humanitarian system in Ukraine is “completely destroyed.”
🔘 Photojournalist Maxim Levin disappeared in the Vyshgorod district near Kiev
🔘 Russian troops shelled the city of Brovary in the Kiev region. One of the shells hit the plant, damaging seven buses and outbuildings.
🔘 The Obolon area in Kyiv was also shelled. Authorities say one person died and three were injured.
🔘 Ukraine may introduce criminal liability for the dissemination of information about the movement of equipment and the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For photos and videos in social networks threatens from 5 to 8 years in prison. And if this is done by a group or for selfish purposes, then from 8 to 12 years. It is also proposed to introduce criminal liability for the resale of humanitarian aid.
Photo: Ukrainian serviceman hiding from shelling in a trench – Maxim Levin
In the world:
🔘 Google began secretly removing employees from its Moscow office, Bloomberg reports. In total, 244 people worked in it. Bloomberg also reports that last week Google-owned video hosting YouTube removed two Russian Defense Ministry videos that called the invasion of Ukraine a liberation mission and banned new videos from the channel for seven days.
🔘 Kyiv became an “honorary citizen of Paris”. The authorities of the capital of France for the first time awarded such a title to an entire city, said the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. So the city authorities decided to express “support for the Ukrainian capital, which is fighting for its freedom.”
🔘 The Baltic countries are planning to ban Russian ships from entering their ports.
🔘 The Minister of Finance of the Netherlands announced that Russian assets worth almost 400 million euros have been frozen in the country.
🔘 In Italy, the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs worth more than 800 million euros have been frozen.
🔘 The Guardian: Renault plant reopens in Moscow as competitors exit the Russian market.
Photo: Ukrainian media report that this note was written by a boy who buried his mother, killed by shelling in Mariupol – UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 The Moscow Mayor’s Office has allocated seven billion rubles to provide targeted social assistance to city residents. This is part of a package of measures to support citizens “in the face of sanctions pressure.”
🔘 Duty free shops in Russia have found themselves in a critical situation due to a sharp decline in international passenger traffic and the weakening of the ruble. Entrepreneurs intend to appeal to the government with a request for support.
🔘 The rector of the Russian State University for the Humanities, Alexander Bezborodov, told students detained at anti-war actions that they “cross out their future.” He threatened them with expulsion for participating in new protests, according to the Caution News project.
🔘 The State Duma held the second and third readings during one meeting and adopted a law on responsibility for fakes about the activities of government agencies abroad. We are talking about embassies, the prosecutor’s office, the National Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other departments. Responsibility for “inaccurate information” about the activities of Russian government agencies abroad will be the same as for fakes about the Russian army – up to 15 years in prison.
Photo: Apartment of a former prisoner of four Nazi concentration camps who died during one of the shelling of Kharkov by Russian troops — Nexta live
Summary of events by 15.00: US sends air defense systems to Ukraine, Odessa prepares for Russia's assault
🔘The US is sending Soviet-made air defense systems to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a government source. According to WSJ, the United States acquired these weapons as part of a classified program to study technology and train its military. This refers, in particular, to the Osa short-range surface-to-air missile system (SA-8 according to NATO classification). The Ukrainian military is familiar with this technique and will not have to re-learn how to handle such weapons.
🔘3,528,346 people have left Ukraine since February 24 – Office of the UN High Commissioner
Photo: Current situation in Ukraine – Institute for the Study of War (ISW)
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 On the night of March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they managed to return the city of Makarov, located in the Kiev region, about 50 kilometers from the capital of the country, under their control. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not comment on this information.
🔘 On the night of March 22, a suburb of Krivoy Rog and two villages in the Zhytomyr region were shelled, Hromadske reports, citing statements of local authorities. In both cases, it is reported that the buildings were damaged, but there were no victims or injured.
🔘 Odessa is preparing for battles. Fortifications are being built on the beaches and anti-tank hedgehogs are being placed. Citizens asssist the military
🔘 A Russian soldier handed over a tank to Ukrainian defenders for a reward, said Viktor Andrusiv, head of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future and adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to him, the rest of the crew deserted and the defector was left alone, contacted the Ukrainian authorities and transferred the tank to them. He will be kept in good conditions and after the war they promise to pay him 10,000 dollars and give Ukrainian citizenship.
Video: In Nikolaev, rubble is cleared after yesterday’s missile attack on a hotel
In the world:
🔘 Rating agency Fitch Ratings predicts that the Russian economy will suffer more losses due to the war in Ukraine than during the default in 1998
🔘 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet instructed the country’s special services to prepare a visit to Kyiv for important ceasefire negotiations. This is reported by The Times of Israel, and Israeli diplomats said that Bennett will not go to Kyiv “for a photo shoot”, but will only arrive if Ukraine and Russia come closer to reaching a peace agreement.
🔘 British intelligence believes that Russia is using hypersonic weapons due to the lack of progress in the ground operation against Ukraine.
🔘 Russian troops on Monday failed to advance significantly in any of the directions, being unable to solve problems with logistics, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). In addition, the institute said Russia was forced to redeploy “low-quality” combat reserves, including low-alert units from the Far East, to make up for losses in forward units.
🔘 Japanese NEC, which is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, has suspended the registration of orders for its products and services in the Russian Federation
🔘 Finnish customs has detained 21 yachts that may belong to Russian businessmen or companies associated with them. If it is confirmed that the yachts are associated with persons from the sanctions lists, then they will be seized
🔘 The world’s largest container shipping company – Maersk announced the cessation of operations in Russia.
Photo: Such inscriptions began to appear on the doors of houses where journalists or activists who oppose the war in Ukraine live – UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 According to the Russian Arguments and Facts media outlet, only six months worth of components for the smooth operation of elevators are left in Russia. It turned out that although new elevators can be purchased from China and other countries that have not joined the sanctions, they still use American technology.
🔘 The Bank of Russia reported that in February, Russians took 1.2 trillion rubles from banks. This is a record amount for the last 14 years. However, the increase of the key rate to 20% on February 28 and the subsequent increase in deposit rates allowed to restore the inflow of funds to ruble bank deposits and stabilize the population’s demand for cash.
🔘 Russian doctors are faced with a shortage of more than 80 drugs. Vedomosti writes about this with reference to the results of a survey of the professional community Vrachi.rf
Photo: Moscow police are looking for the owner of a fairy lights string in the colours of the Ukrainian flag colors hanging in the window. The garland was noticed by a neighbor who called the police — Baza
Summary of events by 09.00: Russia offers to exchange prisoners, Russia's tank plant stops working amid sanctions
🔘 Russia has transferred data on more than 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war to the International Red Cross. They can be exchanged for soldiers of the Russian army who were captured, said Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation.
🔘 Since February 24, 651 residential buildings have been completely destroyed in Ukraine, and about 3,780 houses have been partially destroyed – State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Video: Russian military beat a protester in captured Kherson – Trukha
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘Shelling of Kharkov continued at night and in the morning
🔘 Information appeared in the Ukrainian media about the use of banned phosphorus munitions by Russia. Data on the victims of this weapon is not yet available.
🔘 There is no electricity in Chernihiv and because of this there is no water in the city. This is reported by the local authorities.
🔘 During the last 24 hours, 149 saboteurs were caught in Kyiv – City administration of Kyiv. Yesterday, a curfew was introduced for the day. Mayor Klitschko explained this by the fight against sabotage groups.
Photo: Mariupol on Maxar satellite images — Nexta live
In the world:
🔘 The Pentagon will help collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The department accuses the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks.
🔘 President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer said that Ukraine is the largest operation of the organization with a record budget of about $267 million. This is more than has been allocated to Syria and Afghanistan
🔘 CNN: Biden’s announced that $800 million in military aid to Ukraine has begun but has yet to reach Ukraine.
🔘 The UN General Assembly Special Session on the Situation in Ukraine will resume on March 23. Until the end of the week, its participants will vote for a resolution on the humanitarian situation
In Russia:
🔘 Media reports that the only tank manufacturer in the country, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped in Russia. The main reason is the lack of components amid sanctions.
🔘 The State Duma proposed to ban businesses from using signs in foreign languages.
Video: Ukrainians with children on boats tried to prevent the yacht of the Russian oligarch Abramovich from mooring in Turkish Bodrum. Soon they were detained by the coast police. — UNIAN
