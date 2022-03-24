LIVE: Russia-Ukraine war - one month since invasion
Russia-Ukraine war: news, photo, video. The second month since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or still under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, coupled with international support, slowed down the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees have already left Ukraine.
-
Summary of events by 10.00: UNSC refuses to adopt Russia's draft resolution on Ukraine
🔘 Today marks exactly one month since the Russian attack on Ukraine.
🔘 US President Biden is flying to Europe for an emergency meeting between NATO and the G7 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
🔘 The UN Security Council did not adopt the draft Russian resolution on Ukraine. All members of the Security Council – except Russia and China – abstained. The draft resolution has called for a ceasefire and the evacuation of the civilian population from the battle zones, but most members of the Security Council refused to support it, because the text did not condemn Russia as the culprit of the emerging humanitarian crisis. Belarus, Syria and North Korea have agreed to become co-sponsors of the Russian draft resolution, but they are not members of the Security Council.
🔘 The Times writes that Russia plans to suppress the protests in Ukrainian Kherson with great terror. The FSB will break into the houses of the locals in the middle of the night and take them to Russia. In addition, the invaders intend to disperse peaceful actions by shooting demonstrators. Previously, Russian troops have already used force to disperse peaceful protests in the captured Kherson.
Video: Armed Forces of Ukraine ambush Russian troops using thermal imagers — Realny Kyiv
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 Ukrainian media, citing a high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense, say that Russian troops have been pushed back 25-35 km east of Kyiv:
“Russian forces are about 55 km from the center of Kyiv to the east, which is 25-35 km more than in the same place yesterday”
🔘 Since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have destroyed 998 residential buildings and 145 non-residential buildings in Kharkov. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov.
🔘 Ukraine announced plans to exchange captured sailors from Zmeiny Island. 11 Russian sailors fell into Ukrainian captivity – they can be exchanged for 92 military personnel, including those taken prisoner on Zmeiny Island. This was stated by the Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.
🔘 Another victim of the bombing of Mariupol by Russian troops was 11-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Katya Dyachenko. She was found dead under the rubble of her house.
🔘 As of today, Russia has already caused damage to Ukraine in the field of mine action in the amount of about $ 250 billion – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Due to shelling and fighting, residents of Mariupol do not have access to cemeteries and bury the dead in the yards – Meduza
In the world:
🔘 President Zelensky called on people around the world to take to the streets in support of Ukraine to mark a month since the Russian invasion. His call for global support came ahead of an emergency NATO summit in Brussels. NATO leaders are expected to approve a significant increase in their forces in Eastern Europe. Four new battlegroups will be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.
🔘The US State Department recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as war crimes.
🔘 Turkey’s representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu also accused Russia of war crimes. He stated that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law.
🔘 UN: more than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war
🔘The UK will supply an additional 6,000 anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as £25 million to help pay the salaries of Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, Sky News reports. Earlier, the UK sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
🔘 Renault production activities in Moscow have been suspended from today. A little earlier, the French automaker Renault refused to leave the Russian market, fearing serious financial losses.
🔘 Reuters removes the Russian TASS news agency from its content market. The reason for this decision is that the state news agency’s dishonest coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Video: Ukrainian military destroy Russian armored vehicles with Stugna anti-tank systems
In Russia:
🔘 Another journalist left the Russian First Channel. Former TV presenter and correspondent of Channel One in France Zhanna Agalakova gave a press conference in Paris:
“There was no question for me of whether to continue. And there was no question whether to call what was happening a “peacekeeping operation”. This is war. It must be made clear: this is war”. She added that she submitted a letter of resignation from Channel One on March 3rd.
🔘 In Moscow, an activist was arrested for a poster with the inscription “Fascism shall not pass.” According to the court, the poster expresses “a negative attitude towards the Russian Armed Forces.” The activist was fined 50,000 rubles (almost $510)
🔘 The court banned the publication of the decision to ban Meta and recognize it as “extremist”.
Photo: St. Petersburg resident painted the howitzer in the Museum of Artillery in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. He was arrested for “vandalism” and now faces up to three years in prison – UNIAN