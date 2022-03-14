

Georgian President showed photos of Ukranian war in Parliament

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has presented photographs of the war in Ukraine in parliament and asked the deputies to look at them while standing up.

The President delivered her annual report to Parliament and stated at the beginning of her address:

“Today we are seeing terrible footage. Russian-bombed hospitals, children’s oncology clinics, kindergartens and schools, even churches. Evacuation of elderly and pregnant women.

The tireless struggle of Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens for the defense of their land, Motherland and the preservation of their independence. Such a selfless struggle against Russian aggression only evokes only respect, solidarity and support in us. Georgia stood and stands on the side of Ukraine and Ukrainians! Please stand up and reaffirm our solidarity!

I ask you to honor the self-sacrifice of these heroes with a minute of silence!”

Zurabishvili thanked Acting Ambassador of Ukraine Andrey Kasyanov and everyone who is “defending our freedom and our European future in Kyiv, Odessa or Mariupol today”.

“Ukraine and Georgia have traveled the same path: liberation from the Russian Empire, independence, conquest by Soviet Russia with its uprisings, repressions and the Holodomor, restoration of independence, separatist conflicts provoked by Russia, another war and another occupation. However, no one and nothing could stop us on the path of freedom and independence.

Nobody and nothing could turn us away from the historical European path we have chosen. The history of Georgia, like the history of Ukraine, is a history of pride and devotion. History is an example of trials and tribulations, a merciless, heroic, selfless struggle against invaders. This is how a nation is created!”, said Salome Zurabishvili.

On February 24, the parliamentary opposition of Georgia demanded to convene an extraordinary meeting of the parliament in connection with the current events in Ukraine. President Salome Zurabishvili said she would sign the demand for the meeting.

However, the meeting did not take place due to the lack of a quorum due to the fault of the ruling party.