fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Conflict in Ukraine

Russia releases a list of unfriendly countries, Georgia is not included

messenger vk-black email copy print
Russia’s new list of unfriendly countries

The Russian government has published a list of unfriendly countries, which does not include Georgia.

The list includes the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Great Britain
  • EU countries
  • Iceland
  • Canada
  • Liechtenstein
  • Monaco
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Korea
  • San Marino
  • Singapore
  • USA
  • Taiwan
  • Ukraine
  • Montenegro
  • Switzerland
  • Japan

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia began bombing Ukraine. Under the pretext of protecting the separatist regions of Donbass and Luhansk, President Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, began.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia – well-known brands have left Russia, the skies over Europe have been closed to Russian aircraft, citizens have been deprived of access to bank accounts and cannot use bank cards. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse.

However, Georgia did not join the sanctions. Moreover, as a result of negotiations, Russia allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against Russia. Dissatisfaction with Tbilisi was expressed in Kyiv, where such a development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “stab in the back”.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews