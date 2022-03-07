Russia releases a list of unfriendly countries, Georgia is not included

Russia’s new list of unfriendly countries



The Russian government has published a list of unfriendly countries, which does not include Georgia.

The list includes the following countries:

Australia

Great Britain

EU countries

Iceland

Canada

Liechtenstein

Monaco

New Zealand

Norway

Korea

San Marino

Singapore

USA

Taiwan

Ukraine

Montenegro

Switzerland

Japan

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia began bombing Ukraine. Under the pretext of protecting the separatist regions of Donbass and Luhansk, President Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, began.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia – well-known brands have left Russia, the skies over Europe have been closed to Russian aircraft, citizens have been deprived of access to bank accounts and cannot use bank cards. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse.

However, Georgia did not join the sanctions. Moreover, as a result of negotiations, Russia allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against Russia. Dissatisfaction with Tbilisi was expressed in Kyiv, where such a development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “stab in the back”.