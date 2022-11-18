fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Russia ranks first in money transfers to Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print


Money transfers from Russia to Georgia

The volume of remittances to Georgia is at an historic high. In January-October 2022, Georgia received $3,316,000,000 – 41% more than all remittances received last year, as reported by the National Bank.

The reason for the record growth –money transfers to Georgia from the Russian Federation, which for ten months totaled one and a half billion dollars. This is three and a half times higher than all remittances that came from Russia in 2021.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

According to October data alone, Georgia received a total of $502,000,000. Most of this amount, more than $299,000,000, was transferred from Russia. Compared to October of last year, the volume of transfers from Russia increased by 726%.

Countries whence the most money was transferred in October:

  • Russian Federation – $299.28 million;
  • Italy – $35.72 million;
  • United States – $29.98 million;
  • Greece – $19.13 million;
  • Israel – $16.43 million;
  • Kyrgyzstan – $16.21 million;
  • Germany – $15.44 million;
  • Turkey – $8.90 million;
  • Kazakhstan – $8.32 million;
  • Armenia – $4.97 million.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted that remittances to Georgia would decrease due to the war and anti-Russian sanctions. However, the trend developed in the opposite direction in parallel with the increase of migrants from Russia to Georgia.

According to the PMC research center, a significant number of Russian citizens send rubles to Georgia, convert them into dollars and return them in foreign currency to Russia, selling it on the black market for profit.

According to the organization, this may also be the reason for the sharp increase in remittances coming from Russia. The National Bank calls the increase in money transfers from Russia one of the reasons for the strengthening of the national currency.

According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in countries dependent on remittances. Tonga ranks first, with 37.2% of its GDP coming from remittances. In second place is Somalia with 35.3% and Kyrgyzstan third at 31.3%.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews