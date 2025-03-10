Russia labels Abkhaz journalist Inal Khashig 'foreign agent'

Inal Khashig designated foreign agent

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated Inal Khashig, a well-known Abkhaz journalist and editor-in-chief of the newspaper Chegemskaya Pravda, as a foreign agent.

…spread false information about decisions made by Russian public authorities and their policies, as well as about the electoral system” and “interacted with foreign political figures.”

This marks the first time Russia has declared a citizen of Abkhazia a foreign agent.

Khashig himself says he has always written exclusively about Abkhazian issues and does not understand why he has drawn the ire of Russia’s Justice Ministry.

“Apparently, speaking about Abkhazia’s sovereignty is now considered heresy,” he remarked.

Abkhaz journalist Inal Khashig says he will attempt to challenge Russia’s decision to designate him as a foreign agent. However, he doubts the status will impact his professional work and intends to continue reporting on events in Abkhazia.

Since the Russian Justice Ministry’s announcement, Khashig has received widespread support from various people. However, he notes that Abkhaz authorities have remained silent.

“In two days, I haven’t received a single call from Abkhaz officials offering support, nor have I seen any official comments on the matter.

At the end of the day, I am your citizen, and you lead a small but sovereign state. Say something—whether in favour or against, but say something,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels linked to the Abkhaz authorities have published posts expressing support for the Russian ministry’s decision, Khashig added.

Russian political analyst Sergey Markedonov has spoken out in defence of Inal Khashig, questioning the Justice Ministry’s decision to designate the Abkhaz journalist as a foreign agent.

According to Markedonov, the ruling “raises questions” as Khashig has never been anti-Russian.

“I don’t understand why Russia is choosing to act as a censor instead of a moderator, mediator, and moderniser. Wishing Inal strength! I’m sure justice will prevail!” he wrote.

