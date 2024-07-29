"Acting based on the geopolitical situation in relations with Russia – the best choice": A view from Baku

Russia-Azerbaijan relations

“Azerbaijan is experiencing the most favorable period in the history of its bilateral relations with Russia.” This is the view of analysts from the Azerbaijani analytical center “Şərqə baxış” (“Look to the East”). They believe that currently, Russia views the South Caucasus from the perspective of “friendly neighborliness” rather than “dependency.” However, this situation is expected to change based on shifting geopolitical factors. Therefore, “it is better to act according to the situation in relations with Russia, as Azerbaijan does.”

JAMnews presents an article by analysts from the “Şərqə baxış” (“Look to the East”) center on Russia’s interests in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan’s maneuvers in relations with its northern neighbor.

“Azerbaijan is experiencing the most favorable period in the history of its bilateral relations with Russia. Russian troops have been completely withdrawn from the country, and Russia lacks real leverage to directly intervene in internal affairs. Most importantly, Russia is bogged down in a major war in Ukraine and is directing its main resources there.

For the first time, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are based on ‘friendly neighborliness’ rather than ‘dependency.'”

But when might these conditions change?

It seems that Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine but is not interested in the South Caucasus. Thus, if Trump is re-elected, it is possible that Russia could turn its attention to our region in the near future.

Considering that the trend in Turkish-Russian relations, another important factor influencing Azerbaijani-Russian relations, is also negative, it would not be surprising if the picture of Azerbaijani-Russian relations becomes more strained by spring.

In February 2022, when the Moscow Declaration on Allied Relations between the two countries was signed, there were many questions and pessimistic comments. However, over the past two years, Azerbaijan has managed to leverage the changing geopolitical situation and achieve its goals with Russia through behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

This also demonstrates that a pragmatic foreign policy is effective in dealings with Russia; acting according to the geopolitical situation is the best choice.

Perceiving our neighbor as “absolute evil,” engaging in emotional behavior, and participating in geopolitical adventures against it can be detrimental. As the saying goes, it is indeed wise in relations with Russia to “call the bear ‘uncle’ until you have crossed the bridge.”

