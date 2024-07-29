fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan-Russia
Azerbaijan-Russia

"Acting based on the geopolitical situation in relations with Russia – the best choice": A view from Baku

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijan is experiencing the most favorable period in the history of its bilateral relations with Russia.” This is the view of analysts from the Azerbaijani analytical center “Şərqə baxış” (“Look to the East”). They believe that currently, Russia views the South Caucasus from the perspective of “friendly neighborliness” rather than “dependency.” However, this situation is expected to change based on shifting geopolitical factors. Therefore, “it is better to act according to the situation in relations with Russia, as Azerbaijan does.”

JAMnews presents an article by analysts from the “Şərqə baxış” (“Look to the East”) center on Russia’s interests in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan’s maneuvers in relations with its northern neighbor.

“Azerbaijan is experiencing the most favorable period in the history of its bilateral relations with Russia. Russian troops have been completely withdrawn from the country, and Russia lacks real leverage to directly intervene in internal affairs. Most importantly, Russia is bogged down in a major war in Ukraine and is directing its main resources there.

For the first time, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are based on ‘friendly neighborliness’ rather than ‘dependency.'”

JAMnews presents an article by analysts from the “Şərqə baxış” (“Look to the East”) center on Russia’s interests in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan’s maneuvers in relations with its northern neighbor.

“Azerbaijan is experiencing the most favorable period in the history of its bilateral relations with Russia. Russian troops have been completely withdrawn from the country, and Russia lacks real leverage to directly intervene in internal affairs. Most importantly, Russia is bogged down in a major war in Ukraine and is directing its main resources there.

For the first time, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are based on ‘friendly neighborliness’ rather than ‘dependency.'”

But when might these conditions change?

It seems that Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine but is not interested in the South Caucasus. Thus, if Trump is re-elected, it is possible that Russia could turn its attention to our region in the near future.

Considering that the trend in Turkish-Russian relations, another important factor influencing Azerbaijani-Russian relations, is also negative, it would not be surprising if the picture of Azerbaijani-Russian relations becomes more strained by spring.

In February 2022, when the Moscow Declaration on Allied Relations between the two countries was signed, there were many questions and pessimistic comments. However, over the past two years, Azerbaijan has managed to leverage the changing geopolitical situation and achieve its goals with Russia through behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

This also demonstrates that a pragmatic foreign policy is effective in dealings with Russia; acting according to the geopolitical situation is the best choice.

Perceiving our neighbor as “absolute evil,” engaging in emotional behavior, and participating in geopolitical adventures against it can be detrimental. As the saying goes, it is indeed wise in relations with Russia to “call the bear ‘uncle’ until you have crossed the bridge.”

Russia-Azerbaijan relations

Most read

1

Ilham Aliyev named two conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia

2

Is Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia? A view from Baku

3

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from July 22-26, 2024

4

Why Baku threatens to "use its entire military arsenal": Opinion from Yerevan

5

"Ivanishvili was planned to be killed" – Georgian authorities respond to SSG investigation on coup attempts

6

Georgia is left without Western military aid: What does this mean for the country?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews