"Do no harm" - an artist on the restoration of paintings at the National Gallery. Video
Restoration of National Gallery paintings
Artashes Abrahamyan is familiar with all paintings exhibited at the National Gallery of Armenia in detail — he is not only a connoisseur, but also a restorer. The most valuable pieces are restored in his workshop and returned to the exhibition halls. Artashes says that although he has been doing this work for ten years, each time he restores paintings he worries about not doing any harm.
